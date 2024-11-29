CHPK Group launches innovative new façade design solution to bolster fire safety

Leading property and construction consultancy CHPK Group has launched a new Façade Design service offer that responds to industry demand for an independent, all-encompassing service supported by chartered fire engineers.

Developed to further support building owners, architects and contractors, the new service is headed by Chouaib Lekmiti, director of external wall and façade, and the wider CHPK Fire Engineering experienced team of chartered fire engineers and structural fire engineers, including façade designers and specialist structural façade engineers with the added benefit of academic architectural training backgrounds. The team provides comprehensive design solutions for remediation projects and new builds. It covers all cladding systems and is designed to prioritise safety, aesthetics and structural integrity simultaneously.

With safety, a top priority and key driver for the launch of the new service, fire safety and risk mitigation strategies are integrated into the design process from the outset to ensure compliance with local regulations and international standards.

The service provides a holistic, full-service approach across the complete lifecycle of buildings. This, alongside the latest technologies available, not only provides consistency with a single point of contact from start to completion but also streamlines and speeds up the project process.

With new projects underway for Telford Homes and others, the team has been brought in to design façades on remediation projects. They use their extensive knowledge and skill to ensure the building retains its original design and style whilst replacing unapproved insulation and building products with approved materials.

Chouaib Lekmiti said, “This service is a direct response to the urgent need for independent, accredited fire engineering advice to deliver fire safety compliance in façade design. Alongside the obvious safety and structural demands, we also know that façades play an important role in placemaking and must support quality architecture, design, and sustainability. With our new Façade Design service, we aim to offer comprehensive design solutions that meet all these priorities.

“Working with architects, developers, and building owners on commercial high-rise buildings, residential complexes, and institutional buildings, we are excited about the opportunities to safeguard and optimise projects that this new service presents.”

By fostering open dialogue and cooperation, the team works closely with clients, utilising other CHPK Group services to become a single solution.

For more information about CHPK Group’s Façade Design service, please visit www.fire-engineer.co.uk

