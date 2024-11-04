Crest Nicholson gets green light for new site at Meon Vale

Leading house builder Crest Nicholson has secured planning permission for 109 new homes in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, marking the next phase of the wider Meon Vale development site.

As part of the wider scheme, Crest Nicholson will bring a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, each featuring PV solar panels and Electric Vehicle Charge Points.

The homes will include several of Crest Nicholson’s house types such as the Filey and the Windsor. Of the 109 homes being built, 40% will be designated as affordable, with 29 plots allocated for affordable rent, and nine available through shared ownership.

Tim Brickley, Managing Director for Crest Nicholson Midlands commented:

“We are delighted to have secured planning permission to deliver much needed, energy efficient homes within the village. Being able to offer 40% of the development as affordable housing is an important step in making home ownership more accessible and we look forward to providing high quality new homes that will contribute to the vibrant, sustainable community of Meon Vale”

The Marston Leys development will introduce a new phase to the rural, self-sufficient village of Meon Vale. Once a Ministry of Defence site, Meon Vale has transformed into a thriving community complete with a school, sports fields, playgrounds, a skate park, and leisure and community centres.

Work is anticipated to start in early 2025 with the first homes due for completion towards the end of the year.

Located on the edge of the Cotswolds, Meon Vale also benefits from being joined to Stratford-upon-Avon’s flagship cycle and footpath, which sweeps through the heart of the village and continues to Stratford-upon-Avon town centre.

