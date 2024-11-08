DiPerk supplies Stage V Perkins engines for HS2 emergency power

DiPerk Power Solutions, the sole authorised distributor of Perkins engines in the UK and Ireland, has supplied Stage V-compliant Perkins 1204J engines to Regency Power Generators for use in the HS2 high-speed rail project.

The compliance to high emission standards means the 1204J qualifies to work in the clean air requirements of London and other regulated development centres and as a result, two of these engines have already been delivered to a site on the outskirts of London, ready for commissioning.

The Perkins engines will be integrated into generator sets (gensets) by Regency Power Generators and supplied to Skanska Costain, a contractor for the HS2 project. These gensets will be strategically placed at the ends of tunnels along the London to Birmingham route, serving as critical emergency power units. They will ensure continuous power supply for essential systems such as tunnel lighting in the event of any blackouts.

Wayne Vincent, Head of Distribution Sales at DiPerk Power Solutions, said: “The HS2 project demands the highest standards of reliability and environmental performance, which is why we specified and delivered the Perkins 1204J engines to Regency Power Generators. These engines are known for their reliability and meet environmental requirements with their Stage V compliance, which is crucial for operation in London’s stringent emissions control areas. The engines also offer enhanced electronic control for precise emissions management, making them ideal for this critical infrastructure project.”

The UK-manufactured gensets are designed to be mobile, enabling easy lifting and relocation as needed during different phases of the HS2 project. This flexibility is crucial as the project involves building extensive viaducts from Birmingham to London, with the gensets needing to be positioned at various points along this route. The engines’ emissions control also positions these units as a versatile solution for the project’s evolving power needs.

Steven Bussey, Business Development Manager at Regency Power Generators, commented: “In addition to integrating the Perkins 1204J engines, we’ve enhanced the gensets with bespoke features to meet Skanska Costain’s specific requirements. This includes fitting special quick-fit connectors and designing a custom frame with a reinforced canopy. These modifications provide ease of use and added protection.”

He added: “We chose to work with DiPerk because of their expertise with Perkins engines and their ability to supply the Stage V compliant models we needed. Their support throughout the application and installation process has been invaluable in helping us meet the exacting standards of this high-profile project.”

For more information about DiPerk visit www.diperk.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals