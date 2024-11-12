Eamonn Boylan Appointed as Interim Chief Executive of Homes England

Homes England has announced the appointment of Eamonn Boylan as its interim Chief Executive, succeeding Peter Denton, who will step down in January 2025. Boylan is set to begin his role on 15 January, bringing over 42 years of experience in significant public sector roles to lead the Agency through its strategic priorities.

Boylan’s impressive career includes senior roles such as Deputy Chief Executive of Manchester City Council, Chief Executive of Stockport Council, and Deputy Chief Executive of the Homes and Communities Agency, the forerunner of Homes England. His extensive background in public sector leadership, particularly in housing and regeneration, positions him to make a strong impact in advancing the government’s housing and community initiatives.

Homes England moved quickly to secure an interim leader, with the appointment approved by the Deputy Prime Minister. Housing and Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook expressed confidence in Boylan, stating, “Eamonn brings unparalleled expertise and a successful track record in strategic leadership. I am confident he will drive Homes England’s efforts to boost housing supply and foster place-based regeneration. I look forward to collaborating with him in the new year.”

Peter Freeman, Chair of Homes England, added, “Eamonn’s experience in public sector leadership, particularly in housing and community development, makes him an ideal choice to lead during this period. The Board and I are confident that under his leadership, Homes England will continue creating thriving communities that truly enhance people’s lives. We eagerly anticipate welcoming him to the team.”

Boylan shared his enthusiasm for the role, highlighting the Agency’s goal of delivering 1.5 million new homes within the current parliamentary term. “I am ready to help tackle the challenges ahead and deliver on the government’s housing ambitions. My focus will be on strengthening partnerships, empowering local leaders, and driving forward housing initiatives that positively impact lives. I am proud to join a talented team, and together with our partners, I am confident we will rise to the task.”

Boylan’s leadership is set to steer Homes England through a critical period, reinforcing its role in creating sustainable, vibrant communities across the country.

