First Four-Bed Affordable Homes Launched at Dorchester Brewery as AJC Group Completes First Phase of £23m Development

A major milestone for affordable housing in Dorchester has been achieved with the completion of Eldridge Street, the first phase of The Hops, a £23 million wholly affordable housing development in the heart of Dorchester.

Developed in partnership between AJC Group and Aster Group, this project brings 56 energy-efficient homes to the community, including the first-ever affordable four-bedroom family homes in Brewery Square—a rare offering in the region.

Eldridge Street is a collection of 25 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 31 contemporary three- and four-bedroom terrace houses, exclusively available through Aster Group’s shared ownership scheme. The demand for larger affordable family homes has long been a challenge in Dorchester, and this development is poised to address that need.

Formerly a vacant brownfield site, The Hops, is AJC Group’s largest development to date and is due to be completed in December 2024. Part of the broader 20-year regeneration of Dorchester’s town centre, Eldridge Street showcases AJC Group’s high standards of construction and energy efficiency, with all homes achieving a high EPC rating of B.

David Cracklen, Director of AJC Group, said: “Dorchester has long faced a shortage of affordable housing, and we are immensely proud to deliver the first collection of four-bed family homes in Brewery Square. These spacious homes meet the need for larger families without compromising on quality or energy efficiency.”

“At AJC Group, we are committed to setting a new precedent for affordable housing, one that we hope will serve as a catalyst for change, inspiring future developments to prioritise both size and sustainability.”

Brewery Square is within short walking distance of The Hops and has a wide range of amenities, including a state-of-the-art cinema, restaurants and bars, and shops.

Eldridge Street is just a short walk from Dorchester South train station, with services to London Waterloo in under two hours, and more local journeys to the coast, including Weymouth, only taking 10 minutes.

AJC Group continues to grow its presence across the Wessex region, with five additional projects currently underway. These developments include affordable housing initiatives in Dorchester, The New Forest, and the Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole areas.

