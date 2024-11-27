First phase of landmark new urban masterplan reaches practical completion

Construction of 398-home BTR neighbourhood completes in Edgbaston

Neighbourhood is first phase of 11-acre masterplan delivering £6m of public realm, 2,400 new homes, retail, offices and more

5,569 weeks of employment, apprenticeship and work experience opportunities created during construction

Moda, Loudon’s Yard, a new rental neighbourhood designed to deliver a service and wellbeing-led lifestyle, has reached practical completion in the heart of Edgbaston, Birmingham.

With state-of-the-art facilities across its 398 homes and amenities, the neighbourhood cements Moda Living’s reputation for building the happiest and healthiest communities in the UK.

With design and materials inspired by Edgbaston’s nearby botanical gardens, Moda, Loudon’s Yard, has delivered 398 state-of-the-art apartments for rent on Inkwell Place.

The homes are complemented by 14,000 sq ft of amenities including a 24/7 gym and fitness centre, private dining room, co-working space, and communal landscaped gardens. Rent includes access to these spaces, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a 24/7 concierge service. The spaces are complemented by a programme of events and services run by the Moda, Loudon’s Yard onsite team, delivering an unprecedented rental experience in Edgbaston.

The neighbourhood is the first phase of Moda and Calthorpe Estates’ New Garden Square Masterplan. Announced in 2023, the new 11-acre, residential-led urban community will deliver £6m of public realm, 2,400 new homes, office and retail space plus much, much more. The second phase of the masterplan – a 37-storey BTR neighbourhood – received full planning permission in August.

Loudon’s Yard residents’ lounge

The neighbourhood was delivered by Winvic Construction Ltd, creating 5,569 weeks of employment, apprenticeships and work experience opportunities for local people. By focusing on opportunities for young people and partnering with its supply chain and Birmingham City Council’s Employment Access Team, 42 young people under the age of 24 worked or trained on the site. A total of 31 apprentices and eight placement students from Aston University, South and City College Birmingham and Walsall College also gained valuable hands-on experience throughout the construction of Moda, Loudon’s Yard.

As the long-term operator of the neighbourhood, Moda will continue to drive social value and contribute positively to the immediate communities and the Birmingham region. Moda, Loudon’s Yard is Moda Group’s second BTR neighbourhood in the city, having opened Moda, The Mercian – the city’s tallest residential tower – in August 2022. With a further pipeline of around 4,500 new homes to be delivered in Birmingham, Moda’s commitment to the city includes working with partners and local authorities to drive positive change and impact across the city for the long term.

Moda, Loudon’s Yard opened its doors to residents for the first time in August, with lettings for the neighbourhood performing consistently above the business plan for the development.

Inside a home at Loudon’s Yard

Andrew Parker, Managing Director of Development at Moda Group, said: “It’s fantastic to have reached practical completion at Moda, Loudon’s Yard. It marks just the beginning of our partnership with Calthorpe Estates for the New Garden Square Masterplan, which will deliver outstanding new homes and spaces that will transform this part of Birmingham for the long term.

“We are grateful to Winvic for their expert delivery of the buildings, and thank our investors, Calthorpe Estates and local authority partners and other stakeholders for your shared vision in what we as Moda Group deliver.”

Haydn Cooper, Chief Executive at Calthorpe Estates, said: “The completion of Moda, Loudon’s Yard represents an exciting milestone for Edgbaston and it’s a proud moment for us at Calthorpe Estates to see our partnership with Moda Living bring this vision to life; delivering not just outstanding homes but also significant benefits to the community, from job creation to transformative public spaces. We look forward to continuing to create exceptional places with Moda as part of the New Garden Square Masterplan.”

Mark Jones, Managing Director for Multi-room at Winvic, said: “Reaching practical completion at Moda, Loudon’s Yard is a proud milestone that reflects the dedication of our team and supply chain partners. This 398-home community not only brings new housing and amenities to Edgbaston but has also created valuable employment and training opportunities for local residents and young people. We’re grateful to Moda for the opportunity to help bring this transformative project to life.”

