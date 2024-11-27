From Sky-High Towers to Mega Cities: Discover the World’s Top 10 Landmarks Everyone Should Know

New research reveals the most popular buildings and infrastructures you should know about and their societal benefits, with Burj Khalifa taking the top spot.

Analysis of 24 of the most significant buildings and infrastructures over the past 50 years reveals the top 10 most popular landmarks to add to your must-see bucket list

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and international airport rank in first and second positions respectively, followed by Toronto’s CN Tower

The study by the organisation behind Tomorrow.Building World Congress also highlights the purpose of these buildings and infrastructures categorising them under areas such as economic, social compromise, eco, architecture, and more in order to know the beneficial impact they have in society

From soaring heights to cutting-edge technology, the Burj Khalifa, DXB International Airport and Toronto’s CN Tower have captivated global attention to become the top 3 most popular buildings and infrastructures everyone should know, in the latest study commissioned by the organisation behind Tomorrow.Building World Congress-

The analysis of the top 10 most popular buildings and infrastructure over the past fifty years delved into Instagram data and Google search volumes. The methodology involved scoring each structure a rating between 1 – 10 across these data points, with an average score determining the final ranking.by looking at monthly Google searches and their Instagram popularity. Furthermore, the study also showcases the societal purpose of each building classifying them within the following categories: economic, social compromise, tourism, work/entrepreneurial, ecologic, architectural and mobility.

These buildings and infrastructures not only represent the advancement and architecture of their respective regions but also the cultural, economic, social and technological achievements within their society. They form the foundation and basis of the development of smart cities, with their functionality and purpose being key to modern urban success.

The top 5 buildings and infrastructures you should know about

Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE

In first position with an overall score of 7.79 out of ten is Burj Khalifa, standing tall at 828 metres is the tallest building in the world. Designed by firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, this architectural wonder is a clear testimony of Dubai’s rapid development and economic growth and attracts visitors from all over the world. It is Googled an average of 2,000,000 times a month and has been tagged on Instagram 7,984,897 times. Furthermore, Burj Khalifa has some outstanding sustainability features as it saves water from its air conditioning systems and redistributes it for land irrigation and the building’s fountain. Last but not least, the materials used for its construction were locally sourced and recycled. This helped to reduce the carbon footprint and supported local economies.

DXB Airport, Dubai, UAE

In second position with an overall score of 5.6 out of ten and 15.6M Instagram hashtags is DXB Airport. The airport connects more than 240 destinations in over 90 countries but this airport is more than that; It’s also an example of sustainability with energy-efficient light systems, water-saving technologies and it is certified under the Airport Carbon Accreditation program. DXB is not just an airport but a key travel and business hub connecting the East and West.

CN Tower, Toronto, Canada

In bronze position is CN Tower with 1.6M Instagram hashtags and 673,000 monthly Google searches. CN Tower has been the world’s tallest freestanding structure for more than 30 years until Burj Khalifa was built in 2024. At 553.3 metres high, the structure was built so it can resist wind and earthquakes while its antenna can sway by 1.07 metres with heavy winds. If that is not enough the tower is struck by lightning 75 to 80 times per year on average. The CN Tower is not only a communications structure but also a symbol of Toronto’s identity and a major tourist attraction.

New Administrative Capital, Egypt

In fourth position with a total of 823,000 monthly Google searches is the New Administrative Capital (NAC) in Egypt. This is a large-scale urban development to relieve pressure from Cairo’s growing population and pollution levels and exemplifies the smart city concept. Its iconic tower is the tallest building in Africa overtaking the Great Mosque of Algiers Tower in Algeria. NAC is part of a plan aimed to transform the economy, urbanisation and infrastructure of the country by promoting a sustainable development and quality of life.

Mass Transit Railway, Hong Kong

Rounding off the top 5 is Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway (MTR) with a total of 364,423 Instagram hashtags and 673,000 monthly Google searches. As one of the most modern, efficient, and heavily utilised transit systems in the world, the MTR carries around 4.4 million passengers daily. In regards to its sustainability, the MTR is energy efficient with LED lighting, regenerative braking systems and is focused on the use of renewable energy; while some of the newer stations are incorporating green roofs to improve urban air quality and reduce heat. The MTR is crucial to the daily lives of residents and the economic development of Hong Kong.

To know more about the most popular buildings and infrastructure shaping our cities you can find the full research here: https://www.tomorrow-building.com/the-cities-with-the-infrastructures-and-buildings-you-should-know-about/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals