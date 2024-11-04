GMI Construction moves into South West with first major £50m PBSA build contract

GMI Construction has secured a major Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) contract to deliver a £50m scheme in Bristol.

The project, on behalf of Host, represents GMI Construction’s first major residential contract win in the Southwest of England as it expands the footprint of its Midlands-based operation.

Located at the heart of the city’s Temple Meads Quarter, the 447 bed PBSA complex will create two new apartment blocks and a standalone mixed-use building around an open courtyard on the site of the former Chanson Foods facility.

200 metres from Bristol Temple Meads railway station and overlooking the city’s Floating Harbour, the scheme will also be close to the forthcoming Bristol University Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus.

Designed by Chapman Taylor, GMI Construction will deliver the scheme, which was created in consultation with Bristol City Council, across a two year build programme that is expected to be complete for start of the 2026 academic year.

This is the latest in a portfolio of PBSA schemes delivered, or being delivered, by GMI in key university cities.

For example, the company recently completed the 604-bed Carlton Hill development for Pickard Properties in Leeds and Alumno’s 167-bed Dogpool Lane in Birmingham.

Wider to this, GMI Construction is currently building a £50m, 275-bed scheme for Olympian Homes and a 303-bed PBSA development on behalf of S Harrison Developments, both of which are in York.

Adam Taylor, GMI Construction’s Regional Director in the Midlands, said: “We are exceptionally proud to secure this major project with Host, which will deliver much needed, high-quality, additional student accommodation in the centre of Bristol. This project also strengthens GMI’s credentials in the construction of multi-occupancy developments, particularly in the student accommodation sector, and our expansion into new regions of the UK.”

Keith Dean, Hosts Development Manager, said “Given the level of unmet demand from students currently unable to access PBSA in Bristol, the development of Avon Street is great news for the city. We are excited to realise the ambitious plans for Avon Street with GMI, which are focussed on combining the highest quality accommodation with an outstanding location to provide the best student living experience available in Bristol.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals