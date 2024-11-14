Green Building Renewables merger with 21 Degrees brings advanced solutions to architects and specifiers

Renewable energy experts, Green Building Renewables, has announced a merger with sister company 21 Degrees, and will bring all its 14 subsidiaries together under the 21 Degrees umbrella. With this update, the group streamlines its comprehensive offering for architects and specifiers, enabling them to benefit from a unified approach to building performance.

From left to right, Peter Westwood, chief operating officer, and Andy Mitchell, managing director.

The restructure and rebrand of the group to 21 Degrees arose after a significant period of growth, including 115% increase in turnover year-on-year, thanks to both organic growth and through the recent acquisitions of JEM Energy, Doré Woodman, H2-ecO, Solar Voltaics, and J L Phillips, alongside seven others.

Green Building Renewables has been a trusted partner in the low-energy building market for decades, providing high-performance products and expert guidance on projects that require careful specification. Now, with the restructure and rebrand of the group to 21 Degrees, the firm looks to bring its people, knowledge, and expertise together to enhance its offering to architects and specifiers – encompassing thermal performance solutions alongside renewable energy technologies to address the growing demand for sustainable housing solutions.

“We understand that effective design is a partnership, and our role is to simplify the process for architects and specifiers,” said Andy Mitchell, managing director. “Through the merger and rebrand, our consolidated specification services take the guesswork out of choosing the right products, offering a full suite of options that deliver optimal building performance from the outset. And our teams’ expertise can help to meet efficiency goals and targets through our design support services.”

Alex Payne, CEO, emphasised the company’s long history in this sector: “Our legacy speaks for itself. We were pioneers in bringing Passivhaus standards to the UK, and today, we’re leveraging our experience to offer whole-house solutions that de-risk the design and specification process for our partners. We, as a nation, have the power to realise a future where every building requires far less energy for heating and cooling, and where the energy it does need is harnessed from renewable sources.”

While the newly restructured 21 Degrees extends its service offering to architects and suppliers, the company’s core products – including high-performance windows, doors, ventilation, and insulation systems – remain unchanged, ensuring continuity in quality, while integrating sustainable technologies such as heat pumps and solar energy systems to create low-energy-demand homes.

