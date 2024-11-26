Leading tile industry supplier snaps up the last spot at Prologis Park Pineham in Northampton

Prologis UK, a leading investor, owner and developer of logistics property, announces a new lease with Pro Tiler Tools, part of Topps Group, a leading supplier of high-quality tiles and tiling equipment, for DC2 at Prologis Park Pineham, in Northampton, bringing the park to full occupancy. Following a comprehensive refurbishment, the nationwide brand has signed a 15-year lease to use the unit as a base for future growth plans.

The refurbishment was designed with sustainability and operational efficiency in mind, raising the 138,192 sq ft, distribution centre to an EPC A rating. The finished space features LED lighting, a fully-electric office, EV parking, rainwater harvesting whilst the roof is already futureproofed for solar PV.

The high-specification building is equipped with 12 dock doors, two level access doors and a clear internal height of 12.5 metres, and is due to be fitted-out with racking through the Prologis Essentials platform.

Ash Patel, Head of Property at Topps Tiles, said: “Finding the right partner and location was key when looking to expand our operations, and Prologis and their Pineham Park was just that. Being close to our existing operation for our staff, whilst also having the prime distribution location by J15A M1 perfectly meets our logistical and operational needs. The Essentials platform that Prologis offers has also been of real benefit. We look forward to becoming part of the community at Pineham and can’t wait to see our partnership with Prologis grow and develop even further.”

Situated within the Midlands’ ‘Golden Triangle’ of logistics, Prologis Park Pineham will serve as a crucial part of Pro Tiler Tools’ supply chain operations through its strategic location near Junction 15A of the M1, offering easy access across the UK. The Park is also home to a number of other leading brands, including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, BMW and Wincanton. The Park also offers dedicated areas of open space with walking trails of up to 3km where Park employees can enjoy breaks, along with art installations through Prologis UK’s PARKlife initiative.

Tom Price, Leasing Director at Prologis UK, said: “For many years we have incorporated sustainability into the designs of all our units, ensuring refurbishments can easily elevate existing facilities to match the industry-leading standards of our brand new properties, and DC2 is a perfect example of this. We look forward to welcoming Pro Tiler Tools to Prologis Park Pineham and seeing the business go from strength to strength.”

Cushman and Wakefield, BNP Paribas and Knight Frank acted for Prologis and Colliers acted for Pro Tiler Tools.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals