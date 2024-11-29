New best practice casebook highlights use of technology to tackle construction errors

The 2024 Technology Report from the Get It Right Initiative published today shows how the construction and technology sectors are innovating together to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability.
The report features multi-million pound construction projects including HS2’s Colne Valley viaduct, San Francisco international airport and London’s Western Yard’s development. Technology innovations include:
- Virtual and augmented reality to improve project design and planning and team training
- Internet of Things sensors to optimise concrete pouring
- Digital Twin technology to monitor and assure the replacement of combustible cladding panels.
This report builds on GIRI’s previous research, which identified 17 root causes of error in construction and the technology solutions to address them. The 2024 GIRI Technology Report brings together best practice case studies that show how technology solutions are being used on construction projects to reduce error and improve productivity.
The Get It Right Initiative is a membership group of over 100 UK construction industry experts, organisations and businesses actively collaborating to reduce error in the sector. GIRI’s Technology Working Group brings together technology providers and industry leaders who understand the practical challenges faced in construction to share, test and learn from technology solutions.
GIRI Executive Director, Cliff Smith said:
“Digital tools must be combined with people and processes, and fed with the right information, to be implemented effectively. We hope that this report will inspire other design and construction firms to adopt digital tools, as well as encourage technology providers to continue to develop new solutions.”
Report author and chair of GIRI’s Technology Working Group, John Priestland said:
“The power of this report lies in its real-world examples of technology in use. The case studies prove just how effective these tools can be, and we are very grateful to the providers and their clients who have shared their experiences to drive learning and innovation in our industry.”
Download the 2024 GIRI Technology Report at https://getitright.uk.com/reports/giri-research-report-the-use-of-technology-to-reduce-errors-in-design-and-construction-a-best-practice-casebook
