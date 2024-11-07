New Care Home Planned for Chingford: LNT Care Developments Acquires Prime 5.1-Acre Site

LNT Care Developments has purchased Sewardstone House and Chapelfield Nursery, a 5.1-acre freehold site in Chingford, North East London, from Lochinvar Care Limited. The site, which includes planning approval for a modern, two-storey care facility with 66 bedrooms, marks the first new care home development in the area in over a decade.

The planned care home will feature premium amenities such as a café, bar, dining rooms, quiet lounges and family rooms, a library, garden room, cinema room, and an on-site hairdresser. Staff facilities will include fully equipped catering areas along with showers and changing rooms. Designed with accessibility in mind, the care home will have spacious corridors and levelled pathways throughout, as well as ample parking, with 30 spaces in total, including six electric vehicle charging points and two accessible bays.

Set in Chingford, in the London Borough of Waltham Forest, the site is conveniently located with access to Sewardstone Road, the M25, and central Chingford. Public transport is also available with the 215 TFL bus service offering direct connections to Chingford Station, Chingford Mount, and Walthamstow Central tube station. Surrounded by residential areas and peaceful parks, the site promises an attractive setting for future residents.

Mandip Bhogal, Partner for Healthcare at Knight Frank, commented, “With no new care homes recently constructed in Chingford and an ageing population, there’s an undersupply of modern care facilities in the area. This transaction will deliver a much-needed, purpose-built care home that will benefit the local community.”

Richard Hardy, Managing Director at Lansdown (parent company to Lochinvar Care Limited), added, “It’s been a pleasure working with Knight Frank on the sale of Sewardstone Road, which will soon provide a sustainable, high-quality care home to meet the increasing demand in this area. This is the first of several key care developments we’ll be advancing across London in the coming years.”

Keeley Sharp, Strategic Land Director at LNT Care Developments, shared, “We’re thrilled to bring 66 essential care beds to Chingford. Site work has already started, and we’re excited to welcome the community to this new facility by early 2026.”

