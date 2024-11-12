Caddick appointed to new £14m RESI scheme in Chorlton  

MSV Housing Group has selected Caddick Construction as main contractor on its new over 55s residential development off Manchester Road in Chorlton.

Due for completion in 2026, the former Chorlton Baths site will bring 50 new-build HAPPI (Housing our Ageing Population Panel for Innovation) designed apartments to the local area, consisting of two five storey buildings.

Of the 40 affordable rent apartments, 30 will be single-bed homes and 10 two bedroom homes. Elsewhere on the development will be seven shared ownership homes for sale, and three neighbourhood apartments, which will be leased to Manchester City Council.

Caddick’s work to deliver these low-carbon, affordable homes will also involve the creation of a residents’ lounge and all external works, including a central courtyard and garden for residents’ use, car parking facilities and bicycle storage.

The £14m extra care development receives its funding invested through MSV Housing, Manchester City Council, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, and Homes England.

Dave Saville, Regional Managing Director for Caddick Construction North West, comments: “In the past year alone we have delivered on a great number of extra care facilities across the North West, including the multi-award winning Sandalwood Drive in Wigan on behalf of Wigan Council, and Lancaster’s first extra care facility on behalf of Progress Housing Group.

“This model of specialist accommodation for the over 55s is in high demand, and we are pleased to bring our extensive expertise in high-quality, residential builds, and our local and reliable supply chain to deliver these much needed homes for the local community.”

Charlie Norman, CEO for MSV Housing, comments: “We are so pleased that this development is now on site thanks to our partnership with Manchester City Council. With an ageing population and the need to live well in our later years, it is essential that we provide more age friendly homes for older people in Manchester. This high quality new HAPPI scheme will offer safe, warm, affordable and comfortable homes in a fantastic neighbourhood close to shops, transport and medical facilities. At the same time, we expect that larger family homes will be freed up for larger families struggling to find the right home. I would like to thank our colleagues within MSV, and colleagues at Manchester City Council, GMCA and Homes England for their continued support and look forward to working with Caddick to see the first residents move in to their lovely new homes.”

