Green Light for New 60-Bed Care Home in Edinburgh’s Historic Corstorphine

Planning approval has been granted for a 60-bed care home at the prominent junction of St John’s Road and Manse Road in Corstorphine, Edinburgh. Proposed by Northcare Scotland in partnership with Unum, this project aims to revitalise a long-vacant site in the heart of the Corstorphine Conservation Area, transforming the former Woolworths location into a high-quality care facility that both meets the city’s growing care needs and respects the area’s unique heritage.

Carefully designed to reflect the architectural character of Corstorphine, the development will utilise materials that align with the traditional aesthetic of the area, contributing to Edinburgh’s wider urban conservation goals. The project has been crafted in harmony with the Corstorphine Conservation Area Character Appraisal, ensuring the new building enhances the local architectural identity while also addressing the city’s demand for modern care facilities.

The planning process brought challenges, including structural concerns raised by neighbouring properties and strict conservation guidelines. However, these factors have helped shape the final design, which blends modern care home functionality with sensitivity to Corstorphine’s historical environment. This project aligns with Edinburgh’s Local Development Plan, emphasising sustainable urban growth that complements the city’s character.

This approval underscores Edinburgh’s balanced approach to development in historic areas, marking a positive step in adapting valuable heritage spaces to serve modern needs. By delivering a project that both preserves Corstorphine’s charm and meets essential community requirements, Edinburgh demonstrates its commitment to responsible and adaptive growth in conservation areas.

