New Remote Engine Disable/Enable on Bobcat Machine IQ

Takes Security to the Next Level for Bobcat Customers

Bobcat has added a new Remote Engine Disable/Enable feature on the company’s Machine IQ telematics platform. The new feature allows customers in Europe to remotely enable or disable their machine’s engine through the Owner Portal or Machine IQ app. With Remote Engine Disable/Enable, operators and owners can shut down their machine with a few clicks, deterring theft and aiding in quick machine recovery.

Machine IQ, launched last year in Europe, allows connected-machine owners to monitor the health of their Bobcat machine and remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security and performance. The new Remote Engine Disable/Enable feature represents the first two-way update for the telematics system, allowing operators to both send commands to and receive data from the machine. Remote Engine Disable/Enable via Machine IQ can be activated in Bobcat skid-steer and compact track loaders, mini-excavators and compact wheel loaders connected to the system.

“Enabling advanced theft deterrence provides critical peace of mind for our Machine IQ users, and Remote Engine Disable/Enable allows our European customers to protect their equipment and allow only authorised usage. This feature also demonstrates our ability to interact with machines via two-way communication using telematics. Today marks another major milestone for what Bobcat continues to do – to empower our customers to accomplish more,” said Tomas Plechaty, Machine IQ Senior Program Manager at Bobcat EMEA.

Simple and User-Friendly

Available with Premium Machine IQ subscriptions, this innovative solution empowers customers to remotely prevent theft and unauthorized use in just a few clicks. If unauthorized use is suspected, customers can log into their Bobcat Owner Portal or Machine IQ app to select the asset, and click ‘Remote Engine Disable/Enable’ in the sidebar. Only administrative users can access this feature, and all Remote Engine Disable/Enable activity is tracked in the asset’s history table. Upon executing the disable command, any attempt to start an engine in an off state will fail. If the machine is in operation, the engine will shift into de-rate mode.

Benefits

Deter theft, and potentially recover stolen machines. By remotely disabling engines, unauthorized use can be stopped, and recovery efforts aided.

Can lower insurance rates: Demonstrating a proactive commitment to investment protection can make customers eligible for lower theft-related premiums.

More benefits for Premium subscribers: Remote Engine Disable/Enable extends functionality for Premium subscribers, creating more value for customers.

Boosts resale value: Unlocks future-proof security making resale a more attractive, and potentially higher-value, investment for discerning buyers.

Improve payment compliance for rentals: Remote Engine Disable/Enable can be used for delinquent rental accounts, encouraging prompt payment and reducing revenue loss.

Enforce safe operating procedures, prevent potential damage: Engine operation can be temporarily disabled in response to unauthorized use, unsafe behaviour or potential machine misuse.

With Machine IQ, customers have 24/7 access to crucial machine information on their smartphones or computers. Equipped with this information, customers can optimize machine use and plan jobs for maximum profitability by keeping idle times to a minimum and tracking fuel consumption. Service planning is made easy with maintenance notifications, saving operators time and money by allowing them to efficiently schedule machine maintenance and manage job sites during planned downtime.

Choosing the Right Package

Dealers and customers can choose from two options: a Standard package with basic telematics and a Premium package with additional advanced features. According to Tomas Plechaty, the subscription options let users tailor their experiences and access the level of connectivity and insights that best suit their needs. “With a focus on simplicity for the user, we are confident that the packages will meet the needs of customers and dealers across the globe, and help them grow their businesses,” he said.

Connecting to Machine IQ

Machine IQ comes factory-installed with many equipment models and can easily be installed on compatible Bobcat machines in the field. Customers should contact their local dealer to check compatibility. Bobcat customers can access Machine IQ by visiting my.bobcat.com, creating an account and logging in. Alternatively, the mobile app for Machine IQ can be downloaded from Google Play/Apple Store.

