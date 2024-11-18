Planning application submitted for City Centre West first phase and masterplan

City of Wolverhampton Council and ECF – a partnership between Homes England, Legal & General, and Muse – have submitted a hybrid planning application for City Centre West in Wolverhampton.

The partnership has put forward detailed plans for phase one, which includes over 330 new high-quality homes, as well as retail opportunities on disused land between Peel Street and Market Square.

The submission also includes outline plans for the remaining phases of the masterplan.

As well as delivering over 1,000 new homes, including affordable homes, the masterplan offers new opportunities for shops, cafes, and restaurants – and will support the delivery of an enhanced Market Square.

By delivering a thriving new place, the masterplan is part of an economic strategy to bring more people into the city centre, boost footfall and elevate Wolverhampton’s wider offer.

Initial concepts for City Centre West were made public earlier this year. The submission of the application follows extensive engagement with the community and other partners, which helped shape the final design.

As the local planning authority, City of Wolverhampton Council will now consider the application before making a final decision. This is expected in early 2025 and, if approved, construction of the first phase could begin as soon as next year.

Basit Ali, Development Director at ECF, said: “This is a significant milestone for the regeneration of Wolverhampton city centre. Our partnership approach, which has been informed by extensive consultation, is designed to create a thriving new neighbourhood and draw people into the city centre in greater numbers.

“It is a strategy to help elevate the city centre’s offer, with new opportunities to live, and spend time. Our approach will also support Market Square to become an exciting place in its own right.

“Over the coming weeks we will continue to work closely with our partners, City of Wolverhampton Council, as they review and consider our proposals.”

Cllr Chris Burden, Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs, and Skills, at City of Wolverhampton Council, said: “This planning application provides a masterplan for what is a key regeneration site in Wolverhampton city centre.

“City Centre West is an opportunity to put people at the heart of the city with new homes, shops, cafes or restaurants.

“It aligns with our ambitions to transform the city centre and the planners will now consider the submission in detail.”

