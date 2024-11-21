PLP lets 96,000 sq ft to BAE Systems at PLP Bessemer Park, Sheffield

PLP has secured another blue-chip tenant, BAE Systems, at PLP Bessemer Park, Sheffield. BAE Systems have taken Unit 5, which is a new 96,000 sq ft, state of the art logistics and industrial facility and will create 50 new jobs for the area.

This is the third successful letting at the development with 75% of the units now let, with only one unit remaining of 294,000 sq ft. This second phase of development at Bessemer Park was completed in Q1 this year and has already seen Unit 3 let to ITM and Unit 4 let to Dormole. The scheme has been delivered to best in class specification and in accordance with the UK Green Building Council’s Carbon Net Zero standard, ensuring reduced carbon emissions through construction and enabling net zero operations for all occupiers.

Hugh Chesterton, Development Director at PLP, commented: “We are delighted to welcome BAE Systems to PLP Bessemer Park. It is great to have another blue-chip British business join PLP Bessemer Park. This is another stamp of approval for Sheffield’s premier industrial and logistics location.”

The final 294,000 sq ft unit is immediately available to lease.

Knight Frank, CBRE and Moriarty & Co (part of CPP) are the appointed leasing agents for the development. BAE Systems were represented by Colliers.

