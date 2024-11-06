Protecting Edinburgh’s World Heritage Site

A robust management plan to continue to protect the Outstanding Universal Value of the Old and New Towns World Heritage Site in the Capital will be considered for approval by the City of Edinburgh Council’s Planning Committee next Wednesday (13 November).

Shaped by an extensive programme of public and stakeholder engagement it includes actions to tackle the climate emergency, create a sustainable visitor experience and the conservation and maintenance of buildings and public spaces.

The Site is managed by the City of Edinburgh Council in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland and Edinburgh World Heritage. The partners work together to ensure that they protect the authenticity and integrity of the World Heritage Site while at the same time making sure it can operate as a thriving city centre.

The proposed management plan sits alongside a two-year action plan to ensure improvements continue to be made in the Site going forward. It is a forward-looking strategic document which sets out the framework for the preservation and enhancement of the Site’s cultural heritage.

Five key themes which were highlighted during the engagement period are now included in the plan. These are awareness, appreciation and activity around WHS status; climate emergency; conservation and maintenance of buildings and public spaces; control, guidance, and contribution of new developments to city centre and sustainable visitor management.

Cllr James Dalgleish, Convener of the Planning Committee, the City of Edinburgh Council, said:

Edinburgh’s old and new towns are exceptional places to live, have a business and visit. It’s the recognition of this that led to the city’s inscription by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in December 1995.

World Heritage Sites must have strong and robust management plans in place to keep their Outstanding Universal Value. This is what makes them of worldwide importance. This must be preserved and enhanced for future generations to come.

Like many other internationally renowned cities in Edinburgh we face the challenges of a growing population and the climate emergency and we must balance this with need to preserve our incredible and historic World Heritage Site.

Edinburgh has many iconic and historically significant buildings and the Council works hard with partners to make sure any new development is appropriate and fitting with the rest of the site. In doing this a wide range of issues are considered including the needs of residents, tourism, culture and climate change.

Edinburgh’s World Heritage site belongs to everyone and so I’d like to thank our partners and everyone who engaged with us on the Plan to get it to this stage. We’re continuing to speak to our partners and other interested groups as we look to implement it in the coming years.

Dr James Bruhn, Head of World Heritage and Heritage Policy at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), said:

The history and heritage of Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns is internationally significant, and plays an important role in shaping local identity for the people who live and work here, as well as drawing millions of visitors from all over the world each year.

This management plan will ensure that this significance will continue to be managed, protected and celebrated over the next decade, and we look forward to working with our partners at City of Edinburgh Council, Edinburgh World Heritage, as well as other key stakeholders across the city, to implement the plan.

Christina Sinclair, Director of Edinburgh World Heritage, said:

The Old and New Towns of Edinburgh World Heritage site is special – it is a complex, living capital city and its conservation requires considered action, great investment and long-term planning. Through a rolling pipeline of conservation work, engagement, climate emergency and city advice work, EWH preserves, protects and promotes the city’s unique architecture and built environment.

The World Heritage Site Management Plan is a vital tool for active conservation, and is fundamentally important to identifying, agreeing and delivering necessary action. We have worked collaboratively with colleagues in CEC and HES to develop the Plan. Throughout, we have invited and incorporated the views of local communities, allowing actions to be shaped by people who live and work in the site.

