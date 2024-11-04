Bouygues UK partners with local suppliers to help transform former Debenhams store into Carmarthen’s health and wellbeing HWB

Bouygues UK and Carmarthenshire County Council have committed to working with a team of local suppliers and subcontractors to transform an old retail store into a state-of-the-art health, wellbeing, education and leisure hwb.

The major contractor and Carmarthenshire County Council, in collaboration with Hywel Dda University Health Board and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, is transforming the former Debenhams at St Catherine’s Walk into the Health and Wellbeing Hwb, which will provide a variety of facilities all under one roof.

Lead contractor Bouygues UK is committed to using local subcontractors as part of its commitment to provide employment, training and skills opportunities to local people and underrepresented groups. It has already been working closely with sub-contractors from the area on its other prestigious project at Pentre Awel in Llanelli and continues to do so at the Health and Wellbeing Hwb – with a further commitment to upskill all those working in its supply chain on the importance of embedding sustainability into their work.

The groundwork was carried out by Cambrensis Civil Engineering, with Shufflebottom Ltd providing the secondary steelwork. Both companies are based in Cross Hands. Castle Scaffolding, from Ammanford, supplied the required scaffolding, and Davies Cranes, located in Carmarthen, handled the steelwork and mechanical & electrical crane lifts.

FP Hurley, also from Cross Hands, is managing the MEP (Mechanical, Engineering, and Plumbing) services. Security and cleaning services are being provided by the CSA Service Group, based at Llanelli Gate Business Park. The Gavin Griffiths Group from Swansea is overseeing commercial waste management, and Cwmgwili Recycling Facility in Carmarthen is also working with Bouygues UK.

Project Lead Dylan Jones said: “It’s fantastic to see so many local firms working alongside us to help transform the former retail store into an exciting health, wellbeing and leisure hwb for Carmarthenshire. Working with local business is a key part of our commitment to using a local supply chain on projects as well as creating employment opportunities for the neighbouring community. It’s a truly collaborative approach that is proven to work.”

Once complete, Carmarthenshire residents will be able to access community health services at the Health and Wellbeing Hwb that are being provided by Hywel Dda University Health Board. Alongside health and wellbeing services, the remodelled building will partner with Actif Sport and Leisure to facilitate a new 24-hour gym, which will include top of the range equipment, and flexible fitness suites for group and individual workouts.

There will also be a high-spec family entertainment centre that will include a range of activities for families, including indoor adventure golf, toy town soft play, E-Go Karting and TAG Active. The entertainment centre will also house party rooms and offer food and beverages.

It is expected that once open to the public it will increase footfall for the town centre and drive further economic resilience for local traders and retailers. When the department store closed in May 2021 the knock-on effect on trade in the town centre was significant. It is hoped that the new all-encompassing Hwb – the first of its kind in Carmarthenshire – will encourage more people from the region into the town centre to take advantage of the public and leisure services that will be available under one roof.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans commented: “I am delighted to see that so many Carmarthenshire sub contractors are being utilised to work on this development. The Health and Wellbeing Hwb will serve as a place that local people can more easily access community health care and County Council Customer Services, as well as having a place to bring their children to the family entertainment zone or even to get healthier by using our gym. The development will significantly increase footfall in the town centre and encourage people to visit for the day, which will positively impact our other local businesses in and around the town. Thank you to Bouygues UK for their ongoing work within our community.”

This project is funded in partnership with £7million from Welsh Government via the Health and Social Care Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund Programme, as part of the wider West Wales Regional Partnership Board Capital Programme and also funding of £18m from the UK Government.

