Transforming Solihull: Council and Muse Sign Agreement for Mell Square Revamp

Solihull Council has joined forces with national developer Muse to lead the transformation of Mell Square, the iconic retail centre at the heart of Solihull. The two parties have formalised a Development Agreement to revitalise Mell Square with new retail options, leisure facilities, public spaces, and up to 1,600 homes.

The ambitious plans were unveiled at the UK Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in May and received Cabinet approval from Councillors last month. This project is a core part of the Solihull Town Centre Masterplan, which sets out a bold vision for growth and investment across the town centre.

Muse, known for its high-profile developments like Newcastle Quayside, was selected as the preferred development partner in October 2023. Since then, a series of public consultations have engaged local residents and businesses in shaping the future of Mell Square. The latest round of feedback sessions is underway, offering the community an opportunity to weigh in on the evolving plans. This input will inform a planning application set for submission early next year.

Cllr Ian Courts, Leader of Solihull Council, remarked, “This partnership marks a crucial step in Mell Square’s transformation. With Muse’s expertise, we’re poised to reinvigorate Solihull’s retail and leisure offerings, support local businesses, and diversify our town centre’s appeal. I’m especially pleased that new housing forms a significant part of the plans, helping us attract more residents and boosting the local economy.”

He also highlighted the importance of local input: “Further public engagement sessions are planned this November, giving residents and businesses a direct voice in this exciting redevelopment.”

Maggie Grogan, Midlands Managing Director at Muse, added, “Our vision for Mell Square is to create a vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhood that will meet the changing demands of Solihull’s town centre. Securing this Development Agreement allows us to move forward with community consultations, and we look forward to sharing our innovative plans with residents.”

The Mell Square redevelopment marks a new era for Solihull, promising to create a dynamic urban hub for work, leisure, and community living at the heart of the West Midlands.

