"Sephora’s UK Expansion: 20 Stores and Counting

Sephora is making a bold statement in the UK with ambitious plans to open at least 20 stores across the country within the next two to three years. CEO Guillaume Motte shared the cosmetics giant’s vision in an interview with The Times, emphasising the brand’s confidence in physical retail despite challenges in the sector.

The global beauty powerhouse, owned by luxury conglomerate LMVH, already boasts over 3,000 stores in 35 countries. Sephora returned to the UK’s high streets last year after an 18-year absence and has since established a foothold with six locations, including Westfield Stratford, Westfield London, Manchester, two stores in Newcastle, and most recently, Birmingham, which opened last week.

Looking ahead, the retailer plans to open stores in Bluewater this winter and Liverpool ONE in early 2025, signalling its commitment to growing its presence in prime UK shopping destinations.

Reflecting on the state of retail, Motte told The Times, “I know that sometimes we hear retail, especially in the UK, described as doom and gloom. My response is always: ‘boring retail is dead, but exciting retail is alive and thriving.’”

Sephora’s journey in the UK has been a rollercoaster. The brand first entered the market in 2000 with a store in Kent but withdrew five years later due to soaring rents and fierce competition from domestic players like Boots. Rumours of a comeback surfaced in 2019 but didn’t materialise. However, Sephora’s £132 million acquisition of FeelUnique in 2021 laid the groundwork for its triumphant return.

With its sights set firmly on growth, Sephora is poised to reshape the UK beauty retail landscape, bringing its signature blend of luxury and innovation to more customers nationwide.

