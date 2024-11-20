Spencer Group appointed to reconfigure Reckitt research centre

Construction and engineering specialist Spencer Group has been appointed to reconfigure part of a world-class research and development facility in Hull on behalf of global consumer hygiene, health and nutrition company Reckitt.

Opened in 2019, the £105m Science and Innovation Centre is the global technical innovation hub for household name consumer health products such as Nurofen and Strepsils. It features state-of-the-art laboratories, as well as large open-plan working and collaboration areas.

Spencer’s experienced Building and Civil Engineering team will remodel part of the ground and first floor of Reckitt’s Science and Innovation Centre and fit out vacated areas for laboratories and fragrance evaluation, as well as creating new ancillary spaces.

The project brings together Hull-based Spencer Group and global giant Reckitt, which also has its roots in the Yorkshire city, to ensure the Science and Innovation Centre continues to fully meet the company’s evolving needs.

Rob Bratherton, Operations Director at Spencer Building and Civil Engineering, said: “This is a very exciting project and an excellent fit for us, as we’re highly experienced at working in tightly-regulated sectors which have high levels of quality control.

“Our Spencer Building and Civil Engineering team brings together expertise from other sectors, to ensure we’re able to deliver facilities of the highest quality, to precisely meet the needs of our clients.

“This is especially important for research and development facilities, which incorporate complex laboratory rooms and sensitive technology.”

The two businesses also have a shared commitment to providing education and opportunities to young people in the city, with both being founding partners of Hull’s employer led school, Ron Dearing UTC.

This commitment is highlighted in the research and development facility reconfiguration, with former Ron Dearing UTC students, Isaac Barton, Alex Burr and Matthew Hunter, now being employed by Spencer Group and working on the project.

