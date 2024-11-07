The brightest talent in construction: Two weeks left to register to attend the SkillBuild National Final 2024

Don’t miss out on your chance to watch the country’s top construction talent go head-to-head at the SkillBuild National Final 2024, the largest and longest-running multi-trade skills competition in the UK. The free event, delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), is taking place at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, from 20 – 21 November and brings to life the excitement and variety that a career in construction provides.

A total of 78 students will demonstrate their skills in ten different construction trades, including bricklaying, carpentry, and roof slating and tiling. The competitors will be expected to construct a project within an 18-hour period.

An expert panel of judges will assess them on several aspects – including technical ability, time management, problem solving, skills working under pressure, and compliance with health and safety requirements. A winner will be crowned from each of the ten construction trades on display at the SkillBuild National Final.

Alongside the competition is the Construction Showcase, an experience hub filled with activities and demonstrations for children and young people. Brands such as Crown Paints, British Gypsum and STEMPOINT will also be delivering sessions.

Previous winners of SkillBuild and construction influencers will deliver a series of TED talks to visitors sharing their journeys and inspiring others to join construction. Attendees include Luke Mabbott, a former Love Island contestant and owner of Brotherhood Properties, a construction company which buys and renovates houses, and Charlie Collison, two-time winner of Super Trowel, a speed skimming and bricklaying competition, and construction business owner.

Richard Bullock, Head of Careers Products at CITB, said: “We’re really looking forward to the upcoming SkillBuild final. With CITB’s forecast indicating a need for over 250,000 new construction workers by 2028, SkillBuild is more important than ever in spotlighting the sector and the wide array of roles available within it.

“This is a critical time for skills development in construction. SkillBuild motivates newcomers, showing the immense value that trainees and apprentices bring to the industry. It’s a unique opportunity for young people to see first-hand skills in the construction industry and discover how exceptional a career in construction is. It’s also a great opportunity for those with an interest in any of the featured trades to come along, support, and learn from some of the best in the industry. I also hope the quality of work on show inspires employers to invest in apprenticeships and trainees within their own teams.

“To all our National Final competitors, we wish you the best of luck, and we look forward to celebrating your success in two weeks’ time!”

The SkillBuild National Finalists for 2024 are available here.

Tickets for the SkillBuild National Final 2024 (20-21 November 2024) are available here. The competition will be open to visitors on Wednesday 20 November 2024 and Thursday 21 November 2024 from 9am.

