The Range to Acquire up to 75 Homebase Stores in Major Pre-Pack Deal

The Range is poised to acquire up to 75 Homebase stores as part of a pre-packaged administration deal, potentially saving around 1,500 jobs. Reports from Sky News indicate that administrators are being appointed to facilitate the sale, with The Range set to take over not only the stores but also the Homebase brand and its e-commerce operations. Approximately 1,600 Homebase employees would join The Range under this agreement.

This latest move comes after The Range’s acquisition of Wilko last year, following Wilko’s entry into administration. Once appointed, Teneo, the advisory firm managing the sale, is expected to secure buyers for an additional 50 Homebase locations. Interest has reportedly been shown by discount food retailers, DIY competitors, and other high street brands.

The deal would mark the end of Homebase’s six-year ownership by Hilco, a retail investor with a history of rescuing troubled brands such as HMV. Prior to Hilco, Homebase was owned by Australia’s Wesfarmers, which implemented a company voluntary arrangement in 2018, leading to store closures and revised lease terms to improve financial stability.

Earlier this year, Sainsbury’s reached a £130 million agreement to purchase 10 Homebase stores, converting them into supermarkets. The potential acquisition by The Range could be a lifeline for the embattled homeware retailer, preserving jobs and providing new direction for the Homebase brand under The Range’s management.

