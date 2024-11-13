Vistry Group celebrates completion of first homes at Fairham, Nottingham

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes, has completed the first homes at Alvaredus, its development of 333 new homes in Fairham, on the southern edge of Nottingham.

Lee Parry, Vistry’s Managing Director for the North East Midlands, welcomed James Naish, MP for Rushcliffe and Cllr. Neil Clarke, Rushcliffe Borough Council Leader, and representative from Homes England, Rushcliffe Borough Council, Clowes, Gatehouse Investment Management and emh to celebrate the completion of the first batch of the new homes.

Alvaredus is a new development of 333 two, three and four-bedroom homes. 68 of the properties will be being sold on the open market under the Countryside Homes brand, 165 are destined for the affordable market with 100 homes owned and managed by emh group and a further 65 properties will be available through MTVH. The final 100 will become private rental homes through Start Living, the single-family build-to-rent joint venture between Gatehouse Investment Management and TPG Real Estate Partners.

Alvaredus is part of Fairham, the 606-acre mixed use neighbourhood scheme championed by Homes England and Clowes Development, helping to deliver new employment opportunities and assisting Rushcliffe Borough Council in meeting its aim to create 13,500 new homes by 2030.

Fairham’s first 500 residents will be given two free adult annual tram passes worth £675 each per household, as part of a partnership between Homes England, Clowes Development and Nottingham Express Transit (NET).

Lee Parry, Managing Director of Vistry North East Midlands, which is developing Alvaredus under the Countryside Homes brand, said: “After years of planning and construction work, it’s always great to see houses built and people moving in, turning this site from a development into a real community. We’re hugely proud to be contributing to the wider Fairham scheme, creating an exciting new place to live that combines a green setting with exceptional transport links and all the vibrancy that the nearby city of Nottingham has to offer.”

James Naish, MP for Rushcliffe said: “It is great to see this site coming to life with a genuine mix of high-quality private sale, affordable and private rental homes being built here in Rushcliffe, with excellent housing options for people from all walks of life. Both major parties at the general election committed to building at least 1.5 million homes over five years, and I’m pleased to see how quickly this site is now progressing after years of planning. I’ve no doubt that developments like Fairham will help to tackle the UK’s housing crisis.”

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Planning & Housing Cllr Roger Upton said: “This is a milestone for the Fairham development, and we’re pleased to see the completion of over 300 new homes at Alvaredus by Vistry Group.

“These homes are part of the 606-acre site, which will welcome a thriving new neighbourhood, bringing new homes, employment opportunities, and a new sense of community here in the Borough.

“The development forms a key part of our Local Plan and will help meet the Borough’s housing need and central government’s aim for 13,500 new homes by 2030.”

Kate Henderson, representing Clowes Developments and Homes England, the Partnership responsible for bringing forward Fairham commented, “Residents moving into their brand-new homes at Alvaredus, Fairham is a very exciting occasion for the Partnership. Fairham is going to continue to evolve over the next few years as we deliver 3,000 new homes, one million square feet of employment, green open spaces and so much more. We have worked hard to deliver the essential infrastructure. Elements of the 606-acre brand new neighbourhood are starting to come to life but there’s more to do. We are delighted to welcome the first residents, and we hope they enjoy being part of the Fairham story for years to come.

Chris Jones, Executive Director of Development at emh said: “We are delighted to be a partner in this development, not only to deliver high-quality, mixed tenure affordable homes that respond to the needs within the local area but also ensuring that we create places where people are proud to live. We look forward to welcoming residents to their new homes and seeing this fantastic community grow.”

Paul Stockwell, Group Managing Director at Gatehouse Investment Management added:“It is hugely exciting to see the first homes completed at Alvaredus, and we look forward to families moving into the Start Living homes in the coming weeks. Our focus is on providing residents high-quality homes with excellent local amenities and strong transport links, and as such we are pleased to see Start Living as part of the offer at this landmark scheme.”

