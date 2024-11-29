VIVID enhances Board further with new non-executive members

VIVID has appointed Andrew Binnie, Caroline Stockmann and Abi Kee to its Board as it continues its transformation of customer services, and investment in existing and new homes.

Andrew, Caroline and Abi will join the Board at an exciting time, continuing the mission to remain as one of the largest providers of new affordable housing in the sector. Their appointments reflect VIVID’s commitment to strengthening its governance and enhancing its strategic capabilities.

“We are pleased to welcome Andrew, Caroline and Abi to our Board,” said Mark Perry, Chief Executive, VIVID. “Their extensive experience and unique perspectives will be instrumental as we navigate the evolving landscape of housing and strive to deliver new homes and create communities for our customers.”

