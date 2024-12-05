Altrad RMD Kwikform launches training academy to advance employees’ skills in the construction industry

Altrad RMD Kwikform proudly celebrated the official launch of its new Training Academy on Tuesday, 26th November 2024. The event, held at the company’s Peel Road premises in Skelmersdale, brought together key stakeholders and special guests for a day of celebration, learning, and networking.

The new Training Academy, unveiled by Managing Director Mark Pickard, is a dedicated space where Altrad RMD Kwikform employees’ skills will be enhanced and their knowledge deepened through both hands-on and theoretical training, to develop industry-leading talent.

The facility has been designed to empower the team to become true experts in Altrad RMD Kwikform systems, setting a new standard of excellence across projects to meet the evolving demands of the construction sector. What’s more, valued customers will soon be invited for product appreciation sessions and live demonstrations.

Stewart@stewartwrittle.co.uk

This academy is the first of two planned facilities, with works on a second location well underway at the company’s Head Office in Aldridge, Midlands. This is scheduled to open in early 2025.

The day commenced with a warm welcome to attendees, who enjoyed a guided tour of the academy, including its dedicated Demo Area. Guests had the opportunity to explore the facilities and engage with hands-on demonstrations of the latest construction solutions and equipment.

At the heart of the event was the ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Mark Pickard, who highlighted the importance of continuous training, innovation and safety within the industry. The company also presented a cheque donation to the Lighthouse Construction Charity, which supports the physical, mental, and financial well-being of construction workers and their families.

Special guests included representatives from Wigan & Leigh College, who praised the Academy’s vision and its role in bridging the skills gap in construction engineering. The event concluded with a networking buffet lunch, where attendees shared insights and experiences, promoting a collaborative environment.

Ian Burnett, General Manager at CONSTRUCT Concrete Structures Group, commented: “CONSTRUCT is proud to be associated with our supplier member Altrad RMD Kwikform and its commitment to developing industry skills through dedicated training facilities.

“The academy will directly support the goals of CONSTRUCT as a trade association by providing high-quality training in above and below ground temporary works and construction skills, addressing the industry’s skills gap, and promoting career development opportunities.

“Altrad RMD Kwikform is helping to ensure that the UK construction sector has access to a well-trained and competent workforce, aligned with the standards and values that CONSTRUCT advocates. We look forward to seeing the positive impact the training centre will have on our industry and the wider community.”

Mark Pickard, Managing Director at Altrad RMD Kwikform, added: “The launch of this academy is a milestone for Altrad RMD Kwikform and reflects our dedication to investing in people. By creating a space where our employees can learn, collaborate, and innovate, we are helping to shape the future of construction.

“We’d like to thank all who attended and contributed to the success of the event. The Training Academy is now officially open, and we look forward to welcoming construction students and professionals to the facility soon. With Aldridge on the horizon, our commitment to industry-leading training continues to grow.”

For more on Altrad RMD Kwikform, please visit www.rmdkwikform.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals