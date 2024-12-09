Art-Invest Real Estate appoints RED Construction Group at Sackville House, Piccadilly

Appointment follows nearing completion of demolition work undertaken by Salter Construction

Art-Invest Real Estate (Art-Invest) has appointed RED Construction Group as lead construction contractor to deliver the redevelopment of Sackville House on Piccadilly. A historic office building in the West End, it is set to offer 30,000 sq ft of new Grade A workspace alongside a new roof terrace, amenity space and a retail offer across the ground floor.

Sackville House is an iconic building that is being significantly repositioned by RED Construction’s London team, with an extension to both the roof and rear and a comprehensive internal refurbishment, allowing the building’s fabric and heritage to be retained whilst delivering an exemplar commercial building back to the area for the next generation.

Given RED Construction Group’s renowned ability with unique construction projects and its experience and understanding of building similar to the historic significance of Sackville House, the team is the ideal partner for Art-Invest. Start on site is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

In the first half of this year, Art-Invest successfully secured planning permission for Sackville House, a Grade II listed building, located on the corner of Sackville Street and Piccadilly. Early enabling and strip out works undertaken by Salter Construction are well underway and expected to complete early in the New Year.

With seven floors of workspace and an outdoor pavilion on the roof terrace, Sackville House will be a unique offer for occupiers wanting a premium workspace balanced with this quantum of exceptional amenity space in the form of a gym, fitness and spin studio on the lower ground floor in the bank’s original vault.

Art-Invest Real Estate is targeting practical completion by the end of 2026.

Will Oakes, Senior Development Manager, Art-Invest Real Estate, said: “It is great to have RED Construction Group on board and we look forward to working with the team to continue the progress that has been made on site. Sackville House is a really exciting proposition for the West End office market. The amount and quality of amenity space that is prioritised in the building sets it apart and ensures it is ideally placed to capitalise on increasing demand for Grade A spaces that support a better work life balance, in the best London locations.”

Mark Iori, Managing Director at RED Construction London, added: “Our appointment to deliver Art-Invest’s iconic Sackville House is testament to RED Construction London’s proven track record working on heritage-rich sites in the heart of the capital. We are known for delivering considered refurbishments across London, and we are pleased to add yet another landmark Grade II listed building to our project portfolio.”

