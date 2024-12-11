Camden Council spends more than £4.6m on damp, mould and disrepair in social housing in the last year

In the last 12 months, the council has received more than 250 complaints about mould and damp from its social housing tenants

Camden Council has forked out more than £4.6m to repair damp, mould and other disrepair issues in its social housing properties in the last year, a new investigation has revealed.

Data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Requests has found that between October 2023 and October 2024, the Council has received 260 complaints from tenants regarding damp, mould and disrepair in its housing stock.

In that time, the local authority says it has spent £2,062,017 on damp and mould repairs as well as a further £2,596,087 on other disrepair issues in its properties.

Issues of damp, mould and disrepair are in sharp focus across the UK following a report from the Housing Ombudsman released last month which details over 100 severe maladministration cases of damp and mould saying the issue now “dominates half of our casework.”

Richard Blakely of the Housing Ombudsman said: “It is clear that landlords are still struggling with timescales. This is despite policies often setting out a clear sequence of actions and existing obligations requiring reasonable resolution times…

“This is a topic that now dominates half of our casework and one coming into sharp focus given the government’s intention to introduce Awaab’s Law into both the social and private rented sectors.”

Awaab’s Law was first introduced in July 2023 following the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale, Greater Manchester in 2020.

The two-year-old died as a result of exposure to damp and mould conditions and his death prompted a change in the law which requires landlords to fix hazards that pose a danger to tenants’ health with a strict legal time limit.

As it stands, the law only applies to properties in the social housing sector. However, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner announced in September that the law will be extended to the private sector.

However, with cash-strapped councils fearing imminent bankruptcy, a growingdemand for housing and a cost-of-living crisis, it seems hard to fathom how councils can be expected to tackle the issues facing their properties despite new legislation and policy.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference this year, Angela Rayner said: “Many Housing Associations, councils and landlords do good by their tenants and I know how hard they’ve had it after 14 years under the Tories. Which is why I will work in partnership with the sector to deliver the change. I will clamp down on damp and mouldy homes by bringing in Awaab’s Law in the social rented sector this autumn and we’ll extend it to the private rented sector too.”

“We will consult and implement a new Decent Homes Standard for social and privately rented homes, to end the scandal of homes being unfit to live in.”

