Data-enabled ‘DIGGER’ helps HS2 contractor win top sustainability award

HS2’s main works civils contractor, EKFB, has been awarded ‘Platinum’ status by the Supply Chain Sustainability School

The industry-led School assesses practices on site to lower emissions and reduce embedded carbon in construction

An innovative project using continuous data feeds from hundreds of trucks, excavators, and other earthmoving equipment to boost efficiency and cut carbon emissions has helped one of HS2’s biggest contractors win a top sustainability award.

EKFB – a joint venture made up of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and Bam Nuttall – which is delivering some of the largest cuttings and embankments on the new high-speed railway, has been awarded ‘Platinum’ status by the Supply Chain Sustainability School (SCSS).

Part funded by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and industry partners, the School was set up in 2012 to boost knowledge and collaboration in the built environment.

The new status was awarded in recognition of EKFB’s commitment to sustainable practices, which include the use of the Digital Earthworks programme and improvements to supply chain management.

The Digital Earthworks programme – known as DIGGER (DIGital Graphical Earthworks Reporting) – is a partnership between EKFB and construction equipment supplier Finning to streamline earthmoving. It has already led to a saving of more than £25m for the project by avoiding unnecessary vehicle movements and cutting fuel consumption.

It makes extensive use of data from 700 earthmoving machines, which are fitted with electronic weight sensors to monitor the millions of cubic metres of rock and earth that needs to be moved across the line’s 80km central section and telemetry devices that monitor utilisation of machines on site.

This includes graders, loading shovels, dozers and compactors used on site as well as trucks and excavators. Anti-idling is also a key priority, not only to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs, and boost productivity, but also as a protective measure to minimise workers’ exposure to black carbon, improving their working conditions and benefiting the local community. This is achieved through the use of telematic data and workforce training.

Andrea Davidson, HS2 Ltd’s Head of Carbon & Climate Change said:

“Platinum status is a fantastic achievement for EKFB and I’d like to congratulate everyone involved. Their new processes are already cutting unnecessary vehicle movements and helping to optimise our earthmoving programme as well as boosting our supply chain management.

“Across the whole project, we continue to reduce our carbon footprint in construction and it’s great to see our contractors engaging with the Supply Chain Sustainability School to ensure best practice is actively being shared across the whole industry.”

Craig Downs, EKFB’s Plant Manager said:

‘’This is a tremendous achievement for not just EKFB but for our entire supply chain. In just seven months we’ve elevated from gold to platinum status – an incredible testament to the unwavering dedication of everyone involved.

“By not only adhering to the HS2 Non-Road Mobile Machinery (NRMM) process but surpassing the targets set, we’ve achieved significant reductions in hydrocarbons and tailpipe emissions, as well as marked improvements in engine stages. This milestone underscores our collective commitment to sustainability and excellence’’.

Construction of the HS2 project – which will improve journeys between London and the West Midlands while freeing up space on the existing West Coast Main Line for more freight and local services – is now well underway.

As part of its section of the project – from the Chilterns to south Warwickshire – EKFB must shift 60.5 million cubic metres of rock and earth and the Digital Earthworks processes play a significant role in the job by ensuring vehicle movements are as efficient as possible.

As well as the DIGGER programme, the school also recognised EKFB’s progress on embedding best practice across their supply chain. This includes a commitment to meet the high standard of the charter, working collaboratively with all parties and the provision of e-learning to move towards a more sustainable approach to construction.

Alan Silvester, EKFB’s Carbon Manager said:

“The DIGGER system has been invaluable to EKFB, helping us monitor heavy plant vehicle performance, fuel usage, and inefficiencies. By using real-time data, we aim to reduce carbon emissions through improved operator training and eco-friendly practices. The system also supports data-driven decisions, such as load optimization and resolving site road issues, enhancing efficiency and lowering emissions.”

The school established the Plant Charter in 2020 to support the UK’s ambition of Net Zero by 2050. Signatories are encouraged to take measures to lower emissions on construction sites, address and reduce tailpipe emissions, and train staff on why and how to reduce emissions. These measures result in improved air quality and more environmentally friendly working practices.

To achieve the platinum standard, companies must meet standards set by the SCSS, be reassessed every 12 months, demonstrate increased competency in sustainable practices, attend multiple training events and be at the forefront of sharing best practice with other companies.

James Cadman, Head of Consultancy & Climate, Supply Chain Sustainability School, said:

“The Plant, Tools and Equipment Charter is a clear declaration that organisations are committed to taking tangible steps to reduce air quality impacts and carbon emissions. EKFB has reaffirmed its dedication to these goals by being amongst one of the first companies in the UK to achieve Platinum certification in the Charter.

“The recent introduction of the Platinum level highlights the highest standard of excellence, and EKFB’s achievement acknowledges the outstanding efforts they’ve made—and continue to make—in minimising air quality impacts and reducing carbon emissions.”

EKFB were the first HS2 contractor to be certified by the SCSS, being awarded Bronze status in 2022 and Gold status the following year alongside fellow main works contractor SCS, a joint venture made up of Skanska, Costain and STRABAG who are building the London tunnels. EKFB has now become the first HS2 contractor to be awarded the highest status – Platinum.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals