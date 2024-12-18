Elland Rail Station Moves Forward: West Yorkshire’s £25m Transport Boost on Track

Plans for a new £25 million rail station in West Yorkshire are making significant progress, with completion expected by late 2026. Survey work is currently underway to finalise detailed designs for the long-awaited Elland Rail Station.

Contractor Keltbray Infrastructure Services Limited is aiming to complete the final stages of development work by summer 2024. Following this, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority will review a full business case for the station, moving the project closer to construction.

The initiative is a collaboration between the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Calderdale Council. The council is nearing completion of designs for ambitious access routes, which include two new pedestrian and cycling bridges. A key milestone was recently achieved with the council’s approval of a planning application for the station’s access infrastructure. Tenders for the final design phase of the access package were submitted last month, and the council is now in the process of selecting a contractor.

The new station, set to be a valuable addition to the Calder Valley line, will strengthen Elland’s transport links to key regional hubs, including Leeds, Huddersfield, Bradford, and Manchester.

This transformative project is expected to deliver improved connectivity for the town, fostering economic growth and offering enhanced travel options for residents and visitors alike.

(Image: JBA Consulting/West Yorkshire Combined Authority)

