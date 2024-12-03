Liverpool’s Great George Street: A New Chapter for Historic Chinatown and the Baltic Triangle

Liverpool City Council has taken a major step in its regeneration efforts by acquiring the 4.55-acre Great George Street brownfield site. Positioned at the gateway to the city’s historic Chinatown and adjacent to the thriving Baltic Triangle district, the site sits close to Liverpool Cathedral, making it a prime location for transformative development.

Unlocking a Long-Stalled Opportunity

Development of the Great George Street site had been stalled since 2017 due to complex legal challenges surrounding leaseholds. The situation was further complicated when the former owner, The Great George Street Project Limited, entered administration in February 2022. Since then, Liverpool City Council has been working with administrators Cowgills Limited and Farleys Solicitors LLP to finalise the acquisition.

In a landmark achievement, the council successfully secured ownership of the site, clearing the way for future development. The sale required approval from the High Court due to the complexities involved, which was granted on 15 November 2023. Just two weeks later, the transaction was completed, bringing the site under unified ownership.

Support from Government and Regional Authorities

The acquisition was supported by a £10 million funding allocation from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA). This financial backing reflects a shared commitment to unlocking Liverpool’s potential and reinvigorating stalled development sites, including nearby projects like Festival Gardens and Central Docks at Liverpool Waters.

This move also underscores the council’s determination to address a legacy of failed developments following its successful exit from statutory government intervention.

Regenerating Chinatown and Beyond

Liverpool City Council is now drafting proposals to catalyse regeneration in the wider Chinatown area. This effort builds on recent engagement with local businesses, student entrepreneurs, community groups, and investors, who came together to discuss strategies to revive the district’s business, cultural, and visitor economy.

The Great George Street site also ties closely to ongoing developments in the Baltic Triangle, where the new Liverpool Baltic Station has secured £96 million in funding from the LCRCA and is set to open in 2027. The proximity of these projects creates a unique opportunity to transform the area into a thriving hub of activity.

A Vision for Growth and Opportunity

Councillor Nick Small, Cabinet Member for Growth and Economy at Liverpool City Council, expressed optimism about the project’s potential:

“The acquisition of the stalled Great George Street development is a hugely significant step in resetting the story of this major gateway site. Its proximity to the Baltic Triangle, which is undergoing huge change, means its development is critical to Liverpool’s future. I’m looking forward to delivering new opportunities, homes, and businesses to create a vibrant and positive future for our historic Chinatown district.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, echoed this sentiment:

“I’m really pleased to see Liverpool City Council break through the many legal hurdles that have held this important site back for far too long. With that cleared, we’re now in a position to crack on with bringing new homes and jobs to the area, creating genuine opportunities for local people. Along with the new Liverpool Baltic Station, this is one of the most exciting development projects in the country.”

A Bright Future for a Historic Neighbourhood

The successful acquisition of the Great George Street site marks a turning point in Liverpool’s regeneration efforts. By unlocking the potential of this key location, the city is set to deliver much-needed homes, jobs, and opportunities while breathing new life into its historic Chinatown and vibrant Baltic Triangle district.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals