Loxone at Energy House 2.0: Proven Precision and Efficiency

University of Salford’s groundbreaking Energy House 2.0 project recognises Loxone for superior performance in energy efficiency and comfort control, showcasing unmatched benefits for sustainable buildings.

Loxone’s building automation solution has emerged as a leader in smart energy management at the cutting edge of the Energy House 2.0 research facility, delivering superior precision, adaptability, and energy efficiency. Tested alongside other heating and control systems, Loxone’s system excelled in maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures, achieving 21°C in typical winter conditions and 20°C in extreme cold (-5°C) —all while optimising energy use and reducing waste.



Energy House 2.0 has two climatic chambers and is one of the world’s most advanced building performance test facilities. Located at the University of Salford in Manchester, it provides a rigorous testing environment. These chambers simulate typical UK winter temperatures (5°C) and severe cold spells (-5°C), allowing various construction solutions and building technologies to be tested for efficiency and resilience. The University has been releasing its findings in various reports since the research began in January 2023, with the most recent report “Energy House 2.0 Study on Future Homes Standard Heating Systems” showing that Loxone’s BMS not only maintained the target indoor temperatures across different rooms and zones but did so with remarkable energy efficiency, distinguishing itself from other systems.



“We’re thrilled to see Loxone’s system perform at such a high level in one of the most realistic testing environments available,” said Tyron Cosway, Branch Manager Loxone UK. “Our mission has always been to set new standards in building automation, and the Energy House 2.0 results underline our commitment to creating intelligent systems that minimise energy waste while delivering unparalleled comfort. The findings of this report further emphasis Loxone as a proven option for developers and home builders alike needing to adapt to the Future Homes Standard expected to come into effect in 2025.”

Seamless Integration for Maximum Efficiency



In the climatic chamber Barratt Developments and Saint-Gobain partnered to build a 3- bed detached house, dubbed eHome2. In this house, Loxone’s automation system seamlessly integrated with both the Thermaskirt heating panels and the Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP), enabling tailored temperature control with high efficiency. By optimising the operation of these systems through advanced automation and energy management, Loxone achieved significant energy savings while maintaining desired comfort levels.



In comparison to another well-known heating controls brand which was also trialled as part of Energy House 2.0, Loxone excelled in maintaining consistent indoor temperatures even under dynamic heating conditions. By seamlessly adapting to both user preferences and environmental changes, Loxone ensures precise climate control across all zones, including those with underfloor heating. This responsiveness not only enhances comfort but also delivers significant energy savings, demonstrating our commitment to smarter, more efficient building management.



A Game-Changer for Sustainable Building Management



The Energy House 2.0 findings establish Loxone as a premier choice across the self-build, house builder, and developer sector committed to sustainability without compromising on comfort. By intelligently managing heat distribution and minimising energy use, Loxone’s automation solution addresses the need for environmentally-friendly, cost-effective building management.



Loxone’s achievements at Energy House 2.0 underscore its role as an innovative leader in sustainable building automation. With its proven ability to integrate seamlessly with diverse energy systems and maintain precise, efficient control, the Loxone BMS stands out as the definitive choice for those looking to build or retrofit for a greener future.

