New Guide Aims to Help Businesses Understand Supply Chain Biodiversity Footprint

In line with its commitment to advancing sustainability practices, leading consultancy Tunley Environmental has released its latest guide focused on understanding Supply Chain Biodiversity Footprint (SCBF). This new resource provides actionable insights for businesses to assess and manage the biodiversity impacts across their supply chains, an increasingly important area for companies looking to meet sustainability targets and address their environmental responsibilities.

SCBF is a metric used to measure the effects of a company’s operations on biodiversity through its entire supply chain. It helps businesses identify the extent of their environmental impact, particularly regarding species, habitats and ecosystems that are critical for maintaining biodiversity. This guide complements Tunley’s existing SCBF assessment and Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) services.

Key features of the guide include practical advice on integrating biodiversity performance into procurement and supply chain strategies. It also emphasises the importance of adopting industry standards and tools to ensure accurate assessments of biodiversity risks, including using metrics and reporting systems that align with global sustainability frameworks. By following the guide, companies can align their biodiversity strategies with their supply chain operation.

The Supply Chain Biodiversity Footprint Guide is now available for download on the Tunley Environmental website. This resource is invaluable for sustainability managers, procurement leaders and corporate responsibility teams seeking to navigate the complexities of biodiversity management in their supply chains.

For more information about the SCBF Guide and to access the guide, please visit Tunley Environmental

