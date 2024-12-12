Nurton Developments Launches Joint Venture Targeting Retail and Roadside Growth

Nurton Developments, a prominent Birmingham-based property firm, has announced the launch of Nurton Retail Ltd, a new joint venture aimed at acquiring and developing retail and roadside projects both on and off the market. The initiative is designed to capitalise on growing demand in this dynamic sector.

The new entity will be spearheaded by Ian Harris, a highly respected industry professional with extensive expertise in site acquisition, planning, occupier engagement, and construction management. Harris has held key roles with leading brands such as Lidl and Wickes and served as a director at both Capital and Regional’s The Junction Retail Park Fund and CBRE. Additionally, his independent consultancy career involved collaborations with high-profile clients such as Hammerson Plc, Strathclyde Pension Fund, McLaren Developments, and Travis Perkins, delivering over 1.5 million square feet of retail space.

Harris commented on the venture:

“I’m excited to partner with Nurton, a well-established developer with a stellar reputation in the industry. This collaboration blends decades of retail and development expertise with a shared vision to identify and deliver top-tier retail and roadside opportunities. With a proactive approach and robust client relationships, we’re poised to excel in this rapidly evolving market.”

Nurton Retail Ltd plans to target plots ranging from 0.5 to 10 acres, prioritising prominent, high-visibility sites along major road networks. The team’s goal is to create innovative, high-quality developments that align with the needs of occupiers and local communities.

David Bradshaw, Managing Director of Nurton Developments, praised the collaboration:

“While we’ve experienced success in this sector in the past, our partnership with Ian Harris is transformative. His unparalleled expertise and industry insight will drive significant growth opportunities. Together, we are committed to delivering developments that positively impact local communities and meet the expectations of our occupiers.”

The venture marks an exciting chapter for Nurton Developments, reinforcing its reputation as a key player in the retail and roadside development landscape.

