OCS solidifies its position as a UK hard services leader with strategic acquisition of FES FM and FES Support Services

OCS, a global leader in facilities management, is pleased to announce the acquisition of FES FM and FES Support Services from Forth Holdings Limited, one of the most established providers of Hard Services in the UK. The acquisition will double the size of OCS’s Hard Services division, creating a combined entity with over 4,000 engineers and annual revenues exceeding £600 million. The deal marks the fifth UK acquisition for OCS in the last 12 months, further demonstrating its commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence.

Founded in Scotland in 1999, FES FM and FES Support Services have built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality services to both private and public sector customers. Headquartered in Stirling, the businesses have a national presence, extensive service delivery capability and a large team of highly-trained mobile engineers, enabling them to provide first-rate support to their large network of customers with maximum efficiency.

The businesses experience in guiding its customers through their net zero journeys will considerably strengthen OCS’s existing offering, with FES Support Services being leaders in energy and decarbonisation projects. Once combined, OCS’s Hard Services division will be one of the largest Hard Services businesses in the UK with significantly increased scale, density and expertise.

OCS and the acquired companies share a strong alignment in values, particularly in their commitment to investing in their people. Both believe that colleague development is foundational to their success, a commitment clearly reflected in their respective apprenticeship programmes. Together, the combined business will support a thriving programme of over 500 live apprenticeships across the UK, reflecting a shared commitment to delivering social value by fostering talent and creating opportunities for individuals to thrive. This aligns with OCS’s earlier pledge to increase its apprenticeship placements in the UK and Ireland to at least 1,000 over the next 12 months and to expand investment in its learning programmes, demonstrating its continuing dedication to nurturing skills and empowering communities.

Daniel Dickson, OCS CEO – UK & Ireland, commented: “The companies exceptional track record in Hard Services, combined with longstanding customer relationships and regional strength, makes them an ideal fit for OCS as we look to expand our own Hard Services division. This acquisition not only enhances our offering but also provides us with the scale and resources needed to compete for the UK’s largest hard services and TFM contracts. We are excited to welcome the talented team to OCS and look forward to building a market-leading offering together, and importantly, it remains very much business as usual for all FES customers, ensuring a seamless transition and uninterrupted service.”

Paul Lowe, CEO of Forth Holdings Limited, added: “FES FM and FES Support Services have flourished within Forth Holdings Limited and we are confident that under OCS’s leadership, the businesses will continue to grow and deliver exceptional services to its customers. We are proud of the legacy we have built with Forth and look forward to seeing its continued success as part of OCS, which is continuing to implement its ambitious growth strategy through organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions. I would like to thank my former colleagues for their dedication, loyalty and commitment over the years and wish them a successful future with OCS.”

Rob Legge, OCS Group CEO, commented: “The acquisition of FES FM and FES Support Services is a significant milestone in our growth strategy, strengthening our hard services offering and doubling our footprint across the UK. It enhances our ability to deliver larger and more complex projects, positioning us to serve our customers even better, and is another step towards our vision of becoming the best facilities services provider in the world, ensuring we continue to deliver the best outcomes for our customers.”

The merger of FES FM and FES Support Services into OCS’s Hard Services division will enable the group to capitalise on growth opportunities in sectors such as energy and technology, where FES Support Services expertise will be invaluable. This acquisition also opens up opportunities for OCS to cross-sell its Soft Services to the acquired companies’ extensive Hard Services customer base, further supporting the business’s growth strategy. This would also allow for OCS to further increase its existing presence in Scotland.

This deal follows OCS’s recent acquisitions of Exclusive Services Group, Accuro and Abate Pest Management, Profile Security Services. Together, these strategic transactions support OCS’s broader strategy to double its UK & Ireland revenue over the next five years. As the market consolidates further, M&A will continue to feature heavily in the group’s long-term growth ambitions.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals