Optimism prevails at major retrofit gathering 

MORE than 150 leaders in the energy efficiency sector met this month for the annual National Home Decarbonisation Group (NHDG) and National Insulation Association (NIA) Parliamentary Reception, hosted in the historic House of Lords Cholmondeley Room and Terrace by Lord Best.

Members of both groups were in the esteemed company of Bill Esterson MP, Labour MP for Sefton Central and chair of the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee, as well as Selvin Brown, director of net zero buildings – domestic at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Talks reflected on the significant strides forward in decarbonisation of the UK’s housing stock over recent years and the bold ambitions for the future shared by the government, public and private sectors. With the new Labour government’s commitments to energy efficiency now laid out, it was a crucial time for both organisations to come together and discuss how to turn plans into reality. NHDG members had also met earlier in the day for its latest forum, with attendance from DESNZ, Retrofit Information, Support and Expertise (RISE), and Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA).

Left to Right Gary Lawson, Derek Horrocks, Lord Best, and Selvin Brown

Derek Horrocks, chair of both the National Home Decarbonisation Group and the National Insulation Association, said: “It is a hugely exciting time to be involved in energy efficiency, and the ongoing cooperation between key stakeholders reveals a strong sense of optimism. The challenges we face have been identified, but there is confidence and trust that the rising investment in retrofit measures and clean energy will be effective in improving the lives of millions of people.

“Events such as the recent Parliamentary Reception are always used to highlight the issues caused by cold, damp and mouldy environments that people are unfortunately still occupying. However, the collective drive among members of the NHDG and NIA can create lasting change that will regenerate communities and ensure our housing stock meets much higher standards than are currently common.

“I must thank our guests Bill Esterson MP and Selvin Brown for their attendance and engagement, not only at the recent event but day to day too as the sector moves forwards. Having the government’s attention and financial support means that the private sector can sustain the necessary resources and influence greater policy, innovation and skills development.”

Members of the NHDG and NIA specialise in retrofit decarbonisation and insulation respectively. Both organisations aim to drive and demonstrate best practice in an effort to raise standards, which will help to tackle critical societal issues, including the five main crises of today – health, cost of living, housing, energy security and climate.

Gary Lawson, managing director at headline sponsor Sustainable Building Services (UK) Ltd, said: “The NHDG is very unique. Being a member means that we can contribute to collective growth in scale of energy efficiency works. There are economies of scale that are not yet being achieved to the extent that is possible, but we’re making an effort to change this alongside our fellow members who are equally committed to collaboration. It is clear that self-interests are being put to one side so that the leading experts in energy efficiency can improve overall retrofit delivery and results.”

The Parliamentary Reception event was also sponsored by Axis Europe, InstaGroup, Morgan Sindall Property Services, Smart Energie and CoreLogic.

To learn more about NHDG, its aims and its members, please visit the website at: https://www.nhdg.org/

