Propertymark response to new guidance for selective licensing in the private rented sector

Timothy Douglas, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Propertymark, said:

“The private rented sector needs less selective licensing not more with the additional costs and duplication of rules that it brings. To this end, there are enough laws covering high standards for rented property, but it’s the lack of capacity of local authorities to actively inspect property and enforce these rules that is the main issue. Licensing means councils spend all their time administering schemes, rather than enforcing against rogue, criminal landlords.

“The Renters’ Rights Bill offers an opportunity to phase out licensing schemes, provide councils with the resources they need and endorse professional letting agent and landlords alongside the introduction of the Decent Homes Standard and Private Rented Sector Database. However, it would seem that the UK Government is failing to recognise the benefits of doing this and not providing local authorities with the much-needed investment they need to enforce the wide range of legislation that already exists.”

