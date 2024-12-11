RTPI and RICS Join Forces for UKREiiF 2025 in Leeds

The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have announced an exciting partnership for the 2025 UK Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF). The event, scheduled for 20–22 May 2025 in Leeds, will spotlight the pivotal roles of planning and surveying in shaping the UK’s built environment.

Elevating Industry Standards

The RTPI, an international professional body representing over 27,000 town planners globally, continues its mission of shaping planning policy and accrediting world-class planning education. With a legacy spanning over a century, it remains the sole UK organisation conferring Chartered status to planners.

RICS, renowned for driving professionalism across land, real estate, and infrastructure, brings its global influence to ensure consistency and excellence in the built and natural environments. Through certifications, training, and its respected standards, RICS fosters transformative industry practices.

A Collaborative Hub at UKREiiF 2025

At the forum, RTPI and RICS will host a shared space dedicated to discussions, panels, and networking. This central hub will provide opportunities for stakeholders and industry leaders to engage on topics of sustainability, placemaking, and innovation in the built environment.

Justin Young, Chief Executive of RICS, emphasised the importance of collaboration:

“The UK government’s focus on the built environment aligns with our goals. Partnering with RTPI allows us to champion surveying’s impact on housing, energy-efficient commercial properties, and high-quality placemaking through our standards.”

Dr Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of RTPI, shared her enthusiasm:

“This partnership highlights the vital role of planning and surveying in building sustainable and inclusive communities. It’s an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and explore innovative solutions.”

A Platform for Sustainable Growth

Nathan Spencer, Managing Director of UKREiiF, welcomed the partnership:

“The involvement of RTPI and RICS will elevate discussions at UKREiiF. Their expertise is instrumental in fostering sustainable and innovative solutions for infrastructure and investment in the UK.”

As a flagship event, UKREiiF 2025 will attract investment, stimulate economic growth, and promote sustainability and inclusivity in the property and construction sectors. Supported by leading UK companies, it continues to be a vital forum for shaping the future of the industry.

For further details, visit the event website: UKREiiF 2025.