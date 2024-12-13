Shake Shack Brings Its Iconic Burgers to Bullring & Grand Central

Shake Shack, the renowned New York-based burger brand, has officially opened its first Midlands restaurant at Hammerson’s Bullring & Grand Central in Birmingham.

The new 2,866 sq ft eatery, located in Grand Central, offers Shake Shack’s signature menu, including favourites such as breakfast burgers, the famous ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, hot dogs, ShackMeister ale, and their indulgent milkshakes.

This launch marks another milestone for Bullring & Grand Central, which has become a hotspot for international food, beverage, and leisure brands. Shake Shack joins an impressive line-up that includes Lane 7, Sandbox, Toca Social, Slim Chickens, Mrs Chew’s Chinese Kitchen, Mowgli, and Five Guys.

An Expanding Dining Destination

Katy Letch, Head of Leasing at Hammerson, expressed her excitement about the new addition: “Shake Shack is the latest international brand to make its debut at Bullring & Grand Central, further enhancing the diverse food and beverage options available. Combined with our existing line-up of top names in the hospitality sector and our extensive leisure offering, Bullring & Grand Central is firmly established as Birmingham’s premier destination for dining and socialising.”

A Key Milestone for Shake Shack

Colin O’Kane, Managing Director at Diverse Dining, the UK operator of Shake Shack, highlighted the significance of the Birmingham opening: “With locations across London and the South East, expanding the Shake Shack portfolio to new regions in the UK is a key part of our strategic growth plan. This debut Midlands site at Bullring & Grand Central is an important milestone. As the country’s second-largest city, Birmingham has been on our radar for some time, and Grand Central’s prime location above the bustling Birmingham New Street Station makes it the perfect choice for our regional expansion.”

With its debut in Birmingham, Shake Shack continues its mission of bringing its unique dining experience to new audiences, further solidifying Bullring & Grand Central’s reputation as the go-to hub for culinary and leisure excellence.

