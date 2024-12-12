Skyports and Bicester Motion break ground at UK vertiport

Skyports Infrastructure, the leader in vertiport infrastructure for the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry and Bicester Motion, the 444-acre future mobility estate in Bicester, Oxfordshire, have celebrated the groundbreaking of the UK’s first vertiport testbed.

The vertiport, which is a key output of the Advanced Mobility Ecosystem Consortium, an Innovate UK Future Flight Challenge project, is under construction on a plot of 0.42 acres (0.17 hectares) which will include a compact 160 sq m passenger terminal.

Once complete, it will be a critical facility for testing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flight operations, ground infrastructure, and air traffic management and will play a significant role in enabling the next generation of electric, low noise aviation in the UK.

The vertiport is being constructed adjacent to Bicester Motion’s existing general aviation grass runways and is due to be completed in early 2025. The facility will launch with an inauguration event at which Advanced Mobility Ecosystem Consortium partners will test and demonstrate key outputs and findings from the project which will include demonstration flights by Vertical Aerospace.

Daniel Geoghegan, chief executive officer, Bicester Motion said: “It’s great to see Skyports’ vertiport being built right here in Bicester. Once complete, it will support vertical take-off and landing aircraft testing as part of advanced air mobility innovation. We’re proud to support this vertiport testbed as part of our strategic vision to integrate both traditional and vertical aviation operations from our airfield and boost pioneering future mobility discovery.”

Duncan Walker, chief executive officer, Skyports added: “With spades in ground and the site beginning to take shape, today we are one step closer to delivering our vertiport at Bicester Motion. Our thanks to the project and construction teams for their work so far and we look forward to opening the facility in a few months’ time to continue our efforts to develop and scale electric air taxi services.”

Michael Cervenka, chief commercial and strategy officer, Vertical Aerospace added: “As a proud partner of the Advanced Mobility Ecosystem Consortium, Vertical Aerospace is excited to see this state-of-the-art vertiport come to life. Facilities like this are essential for enabling the seamless integration of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft into our airspace and helping people better understand the benefits they will bring. We look forward to supporting this effort with demonstration flights next year and together advancing the future of aviation.”

