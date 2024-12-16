Sports Direct Unveils Flagship Store at Westfield White City: A New Sports Retail Experience

Frasers Group has officially opened the doors to its latest flagship Sports Direct store at Westfield White City, Shepherd’s Bush, further cementing its presence in the heart of London. This new 29,000 sq ft store, spread across two floors, follows the success of the brand’s first flagship on Oxford Street and promises an unparalleled shopping experience for sports and fitness enthusiasts.

A Premium Sports Destination in West London

Located within one of London’s premier shopping destinations, the new Sports Direct store offers an extensive range of fitness gear, performance wear, footwear, and sports equipment from some of the world’s top brands, including Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and ASICS. Whether customers are seeking high-performance running shoes, outdoor adventure gear, or the latest in athleisure, this flagship store caters to every need.

Exciting New Concepts for Fitness Lovers

One of the standout features of the Westfield White City store is the introduction of Sports Direct’s Running Concept, alongside a newly-launched Outdoor Concept, designed to provide customers with everything they need for their specific sporting pursuits. The store is thoughtfully arranged into distinct sections dedicated to various sports categories, making it easier for customers to find exactly what they are looking for.

Expanding the Sports Retail Experience

In addition to its core offering, the store will feature brands from other Frasers Group-owned companies, including GAME and USC, providing a unique blend of sports, gaming, and fashion under one roof. This marks an exciting expansion for the Group, as it continues to diversify its portfolio and offer shoppers a broader selection of products.

Michael Murray on the New Opening

Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer at Frasers Group, expressed excitement about the new store, saying: “As a leading global retailer in sports, Sports Direct is committed to providing customers with unparalleled access to the best brands and the best sports retail experience. We understand the importance of evolving to meet consumer needs – especially in a crucial market like London. With this opening, we’re building on the successful formula from our Oxford Street store, bringing another unmatched destination for sports enthusiasts.”

What’s Next for Frasers Group?

The opening of the Westfield White City store is part of Frasers Group’s wider strategy to expand its presence in London. Earlier this year, the Group secured two major leases at Westfield Shopping Centres. Following this store’s success, Sports Direct at Westfield Stratford is set to open its doors in Spring 2025, continuing Frasers Group’s mission to create sports retail destinations that stand out in the city’s competitive shopping landscape.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals