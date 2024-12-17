Starlight Investments Expands Further in the UK with New Build-to-Rent Development in Leeds

Starlight Investments, a global leader in real estate investment and asset management, has taken another significant step in its UK growth strategy with the acquisition of a 300-suite build-to-rent (BTR) community currently under development in Leeds.

The property, acquired from Leeds-based developer Torsion Group, occupies a prime location on the eastern edge of Leeds city centre. Residents will enjoy easy access to popular spots like Kirkgate and other vibrant leisure destinations, all within walking distance, as well as excellent public transport links.

The two-tower development, now under construction, will feature modern 10- and 17-storey buildings offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, along with 63 underground parking spaces. Upon completion, the community will be packed with premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, a cinema, and two rooftop terraces. The design prioritises sustainability, reflecting Starlight’s commitment to eco-conscious living.

Leeds, the UK’s third-largest city, is a thriving financial and employment hub known for its blend of historic charm and modern appeal. With a vibrant arts scene, leading universities, and a dynamic business environment, Leeds attracts a diverse population of students and professionals alike.

This acquisition marks Starlight’s second in Leeds this year, reinforcing the company’s European residential asset management strategy. The addition of this project brings Starlight UK’s portfolio to over 3,600 managed suites, demonstrating its growing influence in the market.

“We are excited to further strengthen Starlight’s footprint in Leeds, one of the UK’s fastest-growing cities,” said Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential at Starlight Investments. “This exceptional build-to-rent community highlights our dedication to providing high-quality rental housing across the UK. In 2024 alone, we’ve added over 2,400 suites to our UK portfolio, and we’re eager to continue expanding in the year ahead.”

With its ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier residential properties, Starlight Investments continues to play a key role in shaping the future of UK housing.

