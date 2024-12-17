Study Inn Completes Its Hat Trick at Wembley

2024 has been a landmark year for Study Inn, with the company winning three prestigious awards across the student accommodation sector, cementing its reputation as a leader in the industry.

At the Property Week Student Accommodation Awards held at Wembley, Study Inn won Best Health & Wellbeing Initiative Award. The judges praised the company’s pioneering approach to student wellness, highlighting the introduction of wellness spas in its properties as a sector first.

“Your innovative approach to prioritising student health and wellbeing is nothing short of groundbreaking. By creating spaces where students can relax, recharge, and focus on their overall wellbeing, you’re setting a new standard for the industry”, the judges noted.

Earlier this year, Study Inn celebrated an notable achievement at the StudentCrowd Voice Awards, receiving ‘Best Student Accommodation’ accolades in every city it operates in—Bristol (1st), Leeds (1st), Loughborough (1st), Exeter (2nd), Leicester (2nd), and Nottingham (3rd). These awards are especially meaningful as they are based on direct feedback from resident students.

Study Inn also secured Best Student Broadband Award at the Global Student Living Awards, another student-voted recognition award, that reflects over 100,000 student voices across the UK and Ireland. The company also celebrated its Gold Certified Operator status for the second consecutive year, a testament to its ongoing operational excellence with a net promoter score of +34, 2.6x the benchmark for private halls.

Since its inception in 2009, the luxury student accommodation owner, developer, and operator, has been dedicated to putting student wellbeing first, offering an all-inclusive, hotel-like service that sets it apart. From housekeeping, concierge, and 24/7 on-site staff to superfast Wi-Fi and state-of-the-art amenities including wellness spas, yoga studios, bowling lanes, cinema rooms, and study areas, Study Inn delivers an unrivalled experience for its residents.

Matt Shakespeare, Managing Director of Operations, commented: “Winning these awards is an endorsement of our product and level of service and reflects the hard work of our entire team. From day one, we’ve been committed to creating spaces where students feel supported, inspired, and cared for. It’s great to see our efforts recognised on such a prestigious scale, and we’re excited to continue raising the bar for student accommodation.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals