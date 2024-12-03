Waitrose Returns: First New Store in Six Years Signals Convenience Market Expansion

Waitrose has made a significant comeback by opening its first new store in six years, located in Hampton Hill, south-west London. This latest addition marks the retailer’s 47th convenience store, as Waitrose shifts its focus towards smaller, community-based outlets.

Convenience is Key

The new Hampton Hill branch aligns with Waitrose’s strategy to concentrate on convenience stores, typically around 3,000 sq ft in size. The retailer has also announced plans to explore opportunities for larger convenience outlets, approximately double that size, to cater to evolving customer demands.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

The launch in Hampton Hill coincides with Waitrose’s ambitions to expand its collaborations with established partners, including Welcome Break and Shell. The retailer opened a store on the A14 in Spaldwick, Cambridgeshire, in November and is set to open another on the M1 in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, in January. A third location is planned for 2025, signalling the first new store openings with Welcome Break in over a decade.

Having partnered with Welcome Break since 2009, Waitrose currently operates as Little Waitrose at 27 motorway service areas. The new store openings mark a revitalisation of this partnership, reflecting Waitrose’s commitment to offering premium food options to on-the-go customers.

Waitrose’s presence at Shell forecourt shops has also surpassed the 100-store milestone, with further expansions planned for 2025.

Customer Expectations on the Rise

James Bailey, Executive Director at Waitrose, emphasised the growing customer demand for quality food in convenient locations:

“The long-associated stereotypes of food at forecourts and service stations are becoming a thing of the past – expectations have moved on, and customers are rightfully demanding more. They want great tasting, quality food no matter where they are. Through new store openings and strategic partnerships, we will continue to evolve our shops to get better and better, whilst reaching new locations that help bring Waitrose’s great quality, service, and value closer to more customers.”

A Bright Future for Waitrose

With its renewed focus on convenience and strategic partnerships, Waitrose is positioning itself as a key player in the evolving landscape of on-the-go food retail. The opening in Hampton Hill represents not just a return to store expansion but a bold step towards meeting modern consumer needs. As the retailer grows its footprint, Waitrose is poised to redefine convenience shopping with its signature quality and service.

