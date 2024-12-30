Women in construction event inspires students to ‘dream bigger than ever before’

A Christmas lunch attended by more than 200 women across the region’s construction sector has looked to ‘bridge the gap between education and industry’.

The Women in Construction Anglia event, at Ipswich Town Football Club on December 10, aimed to inspire the next generation of women to take up a career in the sector, while giving students the opportunity to meet female role models in the industry.

Organised by Clare Friel, Managing Director of marketing agency Friel and founder of Construction Anglia, the event also sought to create a supportive community of women in a wide variety of construction roles across East Anglia.

Clare said: “I created Women in Construction Anglia so that people could form new connections, and students studying on construction-related courses could see the opportunities in the industry.

“The biggest thing that came out from our first event in October was role models – the fact our panellists didn’t have them when they came into the industry, but the students that attended now do.

“We can’t get more women into the industry if they don’t know the opportunities that exist.

“That’s why it’s a priority for me to not only mix industry with education but to mix students together from different colleges.”

Siu Mun Li and Clare Friel

The event was attended by staff and students from West Suffolk College and Suffolk New College and hosted by Siu Mun Li, CITB’s Most Influential Woman in Construction 2023 and Director at Temporary Works Forum.

Averil Young, lecturer at West Suffolk College, said: “These events offer a unique and inspiring chance to bridge the gap between education and industry, providing my students with an invaluable window into the exciting and rewarding careers that could be part of their futures.

“Meeting powerful role models—women excelling in roles across the industry, from hands-on trades to senior leadership—has an immeasurable impact, showing my students what’s possible and inspiring them to dream bigger than ever before.”

The event was sponsored by DPL Group, LDD Construction, KLH Architects, Howard Construction, Breheny, TRU 7 Group and Hudson Group.

Kaleigh Norris, Head of Careers and Employer Engagement at Suffolk New College, attended the event along with a group of female electrical students.

She said: “For our learners to be able to hear stories about the industry directly from employers and to hear how passionate they are about the sector helps them feel pride in what they are studying and excited to go into this industry in their future careers.”

For more information on Women in Construction Anglia and upcoming events, see www.womeninconstructionanglia.com

