£5.4million Nottingham College Centre for Supported Learners now complete

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, has completed works for the pivotal new centre for Students with Learning Difficulties and/or Disabilities (The Gateway) at Nottingham College’s Basford campus.

The Gateway is a new two-storey building providing bespoke facilities for students with learning difficulties and/or disabilities (SLDD). Opening to students in February 2025, it comprises 13 classrooms, a teaching kitchen, dining area and ancillary spaces across a gross internal floor area of 1,350m2, as well as associated external works to the grounds.

A major build for the Nottingham College portfolio, The Gateway was procured via Pagabo’s Medium Works Framework and is one of two major new additions to the college’s Basford campus that G F Tomlinson has worked on this year.

The contractor completed the Construction Skills Centre (CSC) in November – a new build specialist facility offering flexible teaching and learning spaces to help meet the growing need for training for construction skilled trades in the local area.

Both buildings are designed to align with the Department for Education’s (DfE) output specification and support the sustainability ambitions of Nottingham College, working towards becoming carbon zero by 2030.

G F Tomlinson provided £2.1m of Social Value Added opportunities for the local community. This included organised site visits, regular newsletters and career talks with students from the college. 791 local student engagements, 187.5 hours of work experience placements and 48 apprentice weeks equating to 1,804 apprentice hours were provided.

Other social value initiatives included partnering with local SME’s Eastledge Ltd, JR Howitt Decorators, Morecroft Electrical Ltd, Optimus Architectural Ltd, SDS Metalwork, Telling Finishings Ltd, Vision Joinery Ltd and William Bailey Ltd where we collectively made a much-needed contribution to the Remar Nottingham Community Kitchen Foodbank, donating £300 worth of essential food items to assist local families in need.

The scheme incorporates several sustainability elements such as the installation of 106 PV panels, four air source heat pumps and high spec insulation meaning the new building needs much less energy to heat, and water wastage will be reduced due to state-of-the-art tap and plumbing solutions.

During the project, 774 miles were driven using low-emission vehicles and 79% local labour and 76% local spend was achieved within 20 miles of site. 1.5 tonnes of waste materials were rescued from the waste stream and 100% of site waste was recycled, aligning with the target of offsetting carbon during the project, in line with the Government’s Net Zero agenda.

Adrian Grocock, Group Managing Director of G F Tomlinson, said: “Building on our extensive experience within the Education sector, we’re pleased to have completed two pivotal educational schemes for Nottingham College, procured through the Pagabo National Framework for Medium Works.

“The Gateway will provide much-needed facilities to support the learning and development of SLDD students at the Basford campus, and alongside the Construction Skills Centre (CSC), we’re delighted to have played a critical role in bringing these landmark buildings to fruition.”

Carl Ara, Assistant Principal – Basford, said: “We are delighted with the new facilities at The Gateway, a purpose-built, dedicated space designed to support our students with learning difficulties and/or disabilities. This exceptional facility includes a wonderful outdoor sensory garden for students to enjoy, offering a calming and engaging environment. The interior spaces are currently being designed, and we are thrilled about the creative and functional features being incorporated. Once complete, The Gateway will be an inspiring, inclusive space where our supported learning students can truly thrive and reach their full potential.”

Adam Brumfitt, East Midlands Regional Delivery Manager at Pagabo said “Having supported the client in navigating the challenges associated with the procurement of these projects including tight timescales, the outcomes resulting from the appointment of GF Tomlinson for both projects via our Medium Works framework are great to see”.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals