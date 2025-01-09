A year of growth and achievement in 2024

Multi-discipline principal contractor Miller Knight reflects on a remarkable year of growth and achievement in 2024, marked by significant milestones, new ventures, new team members and a continued commitment to fire remediation, refurbishment and regeneration.

The year saw the appointment of Matthew Flower as managing director bringing a fresh strategic approach to guide the company’s future. The senior management team and board of directors was further strengthened with several key appointments, including Chris Flint as regeneration director, Andrew Foster as commercial director and Jamie Baybrook as chief estimator. Additionally, Liam Bunce was promoted to technical director, and Mark Squires joined as operations director.

These additions have bolstered the company’s strategic direction, reflecting a commitment to expertise and innovation across all levels of the business, with a combined total of 12 new people joining the team throughout the year.

Commenting on 2024’s achievements, managing director, Matthew Flower, said: “2024 has been a transformative year for Miller Knight. From delivering outstanding projects to strengthening our leadership team, we have set a strong foundation for future growth.

“I am immensely proud of the entire team’s dedication and the strides we have made together. Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering exemplary services to our clients and projects while creating a great place to work.”

Miller Knight successfully delivered a range of impactful projects over the past year, ranging from regeneration, fire remediation and refurbishment. Among the highlights were the Gateway Student Accommodation project in Lincoln and the refurbishment of 25 Stoney Street in collaboration with Nottingham College.

The Gateway Student Accommodation project involved an extensive remedial fire protection programme for an eight-storey building housing 500 students, ensuring compliance with the latest fire safety regulations were met, future proofing the building for generations. Meanwhile, the refurbishment of 25 Stoney Street, Nottingham College modernised educational facilities, creating state-of-the-art learning environments for students.

Recognised as an industry leader in the sector, Miller Knight was commended as ‘Fire Safety Installer of the Year’ at the prestigious FSM Live Awards 2024. This accolade highlights the company’s excellence and dedication to improving the safety of buildings across the country.

With much to celebrate, Miller Knight also launched a new website and hosted its first Building Safety Forum at the iconic Villa Park, home to Aston Villa Football Club as part of a new series of events.

As part of its commitment to the communities it serves, Miller Knight has continued to invest in social value initiatives. The company sponsored the Hucknall Water Polo Club, supported local football programmes and contributed to the next generation of professionals through Quarrydale School’s mock interview programme.

Looking forward to 2025, Miller Knight remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, safety and social responsibility. This year’s successes are a testament to the hard work of the team, a clear vision and the trust of its partners.

For more information on Miller Knight, please visit: https://www.miller-knight.com/regeneration-refurbishment/.

