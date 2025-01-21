Beautiful Bold Elegance from Keller

This new, elegant, industrial style kitchen from Keller merges traditional and bold features and hues. The Bronzite fronts and bronze-framed glass doors with bronze tinted glass combine with the striking, angled Calacatta black worktop to create a calming clean space. Which is perfect for dining, working and socialising in style. Featured on the back wall are cabinets in Keller’s new Fossil Grey Evia Ultra Matt finish nodding to the eternal popularity of grey. Also featured is the new bronze full cabinet width 627 handle.

Keller is well known for offering the widest range of colours (2,050 NCS) and finishes in the kitchen furniture market – along with a vast range of cabinet options, all produced by the most sustainable means possible. The company is proud to have been a Carbon Neutral kitchen manufacturer since 2017.

For further information, please visit www.kellerkitchens.com.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals