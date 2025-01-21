Bioregional launches comprehensive guidance for sustainable new-build communities

Bioregional, a pioneer in sustainable development, yesterday announced the release of its latest guidance document, Goals and guidance for new-build communities in the UK. Tailored specifically for housing developers, this essential guide provides practical strategies for designing and delivering sustainable communities using the renowned One Planet Living framework.

With this updated guidance, made available for free, Bioregional offers UK developers a clear pathway to create thriving, people-centred communities that regenerate local ecosystems, tackle the climate emergency, and enhance social well-being.

One Planet Living is a globally recognised framework used in real estate development world-wide. One Planet Living simplifies sustainability for developers and their partners, and integrates seamlessly with existing development processes and certification schemes such as BREEAM and LEED.

“One Planet Living offers a unique approach for developers, local authorities, and communities to co-design sustainable communities within planetary boundaries.” said Sue Riddlestone OBE, CEO and co-founder of Bioregional. “It simplifies the process, engaging key stakeholders to create a shared vision while fostering the regeneration of nature. This approach leads to faster sales, fewer voids, longer tenancies and improved wellbeing. Most have found that once they embrace it, they never look back.”

Jon Di-Stefano, CEO of sustainable housebuilder, Greencore Homes adds “One Planet Living is a key part of our approach to creating thriving, sustainable communities. Its flexibility allows us to set ambitious, site-specific goals while addressing every aspect of sustainability — not just carbon reduction — in a truly holistic way.

The new guidance is timely, given the UK government’s push for more housebuilding. It is well-structured, practical, and connects to other standards that stakeholders value. For us, it’s an invaluable tool in delivering developments that meet the needs of people, planet, and investors alike.”

The new document responds to feedback from developers seeking clarity on best practices and the expectations required to achieve One Planet Living Leadership recognition. Key updates include:

What good looks like – a vision for delivering sustainability goals

Technical guidance and leadership standards – resources and best practice guidance

Indicators – practical metrics for tracking progress

How to be formally recognised as a Leader or Global Leader in One Planet Living.

The new guide is the result of extensive collaboration with industry experts, drawing on insights from leaders in the built environment to ensure that the guidance is both robust and achievable.

Adopting the One Planet Living framework is not just an environmental imperative but a business opportunity. Developers who embrace these principles can enhance the appeal of their projects through faster sales, reduced vacancies, and longer tenancies.

Download the new guidance, for free, https://www.bioregional.com/resources/one-planet-living-goals-guidance-uk-housing-developers

If you would like support in developing your sustainability plans or would like to learn more about One Planet Living Leadership recognition, contact places@bioregional.com

